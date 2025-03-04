scriptChampions Trophy 2025: Tragedy strikes Team India before semi-final, member returns home after mother’s death | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Champions Trophy 2025: Tragedy strikes Team India before semi-final, member returns home after mother's death

Champions Trophy 2025: Team India secured their place in the semi-finals with a third consecutive victory, topping the points table. India will now face Australia in the semi-finals. However, a member of the Indian team has returned home following the death of his mother.

Mar 04, 2025

Patrika Desk

Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2025: India’s stellar performance continues in the Champions Trophy, with only two matches remaining before a potential victory. In the final group stage match, India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs, securing the top spot in the points table. The exciting knockout stage of this mega-event is now set to begin, with India facing the world champions, Australia, in the semi-final on 4 March. However, a member of Team India has suffered a personal tragedy, forcing him to return home after the death of their mother.
Team manager R. Devraj lost his mother on Sunday morning, leading to his departure from the team. Devraj serves as the secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. According to Cricbuzz, it remains unclear when Devraj will rejoin the team. He is currently in Hyderabad. Speculation suggests he may miss the Champions Trophy semi-final.

Association Expresses Deep Grief

The Hyderabad Cricket Association has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Devraj’s mother. In a statement, the association said: “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Kamaleshwari Garu, mother of our secretary, R. Devraj . May her soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to Devraj and his family.”

Semi-final Clash with Australia

India, batting first, scored 249 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Then, led by Varun Chakravarthy, the Indian spinners made the target insurmountable for New Zealand. Chakravarthy took a five-wicket haul, restricting New Zealand to 205 runs and securing a resounding 44-run victory. India will now face Australia in the semi-final.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Champions Trophy 2025: Tragedy strikes Team India before semi-final, member returns home after mother's death

