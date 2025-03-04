Champions Trophy 2025: Tragedy strikes Team India before semi-final, member returns home after mother’s death

Team manager R. Devraj lost his mother on Sunday morning, leading to his departure from the team. Devraj serves as the secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. According to Cricbuzz, it remains unclear when Devraj will rejoin the team. He is currently in Hyderabad. Speculation suggests he may miss the Champions Trophy semi-final.

Association Expresses Deep Grief The Hyderabad Cricket Association has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Devraj’s mother. In a statement, the association said: “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Kamaleshwari Garu, mother of our secretary, R. Devraj . May her soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to Devraj and his family.”