Champions Trophy 2025: Tragedy strikes Team India before semi-final, member returns home after mother’s death

Team manager R. Devraj lost his mother on Sunday morning, leading to his departure from the team. Devraj serves as the secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. According to Cricbuzz, it remains unclear when Devraj will rejoin the team. He is currently in Hyderabad. Speculation suggests he may miss the Champions Trophy semi-final.
Association Expresses Deep Grief The Hyderabad Cricket Association has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Devraj’s mother. In a statement, the association said: “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Kamaleshwari Garu, mother of our secretary, R. Devraj . May her soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to Devraj and his family.”
Semi-final Clash with Australia India, batting first, scored 249 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Then, led by Varun Chakravarthy, the Indian spinners made the target insurmountable for New Zealand. Chakravarthy took a five-wicket haul, restricting New Zealand to 205 runs and securing a resounding 44-run victory. India will now face Australia in the semi-final.