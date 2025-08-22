Rinku’s blitz before Asia Cup 2025: Smashes century with 8 sixes and 7 fours

Recently, there were questions raised about Rinku Singh's selection for the Indian T20 team for the Asia Cup 2025, especially considering his unimpressive performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In IPL 2025, Rinku scored only 206 runs in 13 matches at an average of 29.42, with his highest score being an unbeaten 38. This led to questions about his selection. However, his century has silenced the critics. Rinku debuted in T20 Internationals in 2023 and has so far scored 546 runs in 33 matches, including three half-centuries. His highest score was 69 runs, but this century has once again highlighted his batting prowess.