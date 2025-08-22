Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rinku’s blitz before Asia Cup 2025: Smashes century with 8 sixes and 7 fours

Rinku Singh played a blazing innings of 108 runs off just 48 balls, smashing 7 fours and 8 sixes. His explosive performance led Meerut Mavericks to a 6-wicket victory over Gorakhpur Lions.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 22, 2025

रिंकू सिंह ने ताबड़तोड़ बल्लेबाजी करते हुए शतक ठोका है। (Photo - IPL Official Site)

Meerut Mavericks Vs Gorakhpur Lions, Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025: The ninth match of the UP T20 League 2025 was played between Meerut Mavericks and Gorakhpur Lions. In this match, played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Indian batsman Rinku Singh smashed a century with a whirlwind innings. Rinku scored 108 runs off 48 balls, hitting 7 fours and 8 sixes. His explosive innings helped Meerut Mavericks defeat Gorakhpur Lions by 6 wickets.

Gorakhpur Lions' Impressive Batting

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Gorakhpur Lions scored 167 runs in 20 overs. Dhruv Jurel scored 38 runs, Nishant Kushwaha 37 runs off 24 balls, and Shivam Sharma remained unbeaten on 25 runs, taking the score to a respectable total. Akshdeep Nath (23) and Siddharth Yadav (15) also contributed useful runs. For Meerut Mavericks, Vishal Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar bowled brilliantly, taking 3 wickets each, while Jishan Ansari took 2 and Yash Garg 1 wicket.

Meerut Mavericks Achieve Target

In reply, Meerut Mavericks' innings revolved around Rinku Singh. His explosive batting gave Gorakhpur's bowlers no chance. With Rinku's 108-run innings, the team achieved the target in 18.5 overs, losing four wickets. Rinku started his innings slowly, scoring only 58 runs in his first 34 balls. However, he then unleashed an explosive display, scoring 50 runs off just 14 balls at a strike rate of 364.3, securing victory for his team.

Rinku's Century and a Response to Critics

Recently, there were questions raised about Rinku Singh's selection for the Indian T20 team for the Asia Cup 2025, especially considering his unimpressive performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In IPL 2025, Rinku scored only 206 runs in 13 matches at an average of 29.42, with his highest score being an unbeaten 38. This led to questions about his selection. However, his century has silenced the critics. Rinku debuted in T20 Internationals in 2023 and has so far scored 546 runs in 33 matches, including three half-centuries. His highest score was 69 runs, but this century has once again highlighted his batting prowess.

Published on:

22 Aug 2025 03:44 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Rinku’s blitz before Asia Cup 2025: Smashes century with 8 sixes and 7 fours
