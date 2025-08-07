Chris Woakes, who batted with broken hand, makes big revelation

Chris Woakes Reveals His Injury: England cricket team's fast-bowling all-rounder, Chris Woakes, revealed how a painful shoulder injury on the first day of the India vs England fifth Test at the Oval left him fearing his career was over. He subsequently had to bat one-handed. When he took the field on day five, after suffering the injury while fielding, not only the spectators but also the Indian team stood and applauded, as England was on the verge of defeat. Although Woakes fortunately didn't have to face any balls, he's unhappy that his team lost the match.