7 August 2025,

Thursday

Cricket News

Chris Woakes, who batted with broken hand, makes big revelation

Chris Woakes has revealed the extent of his injury. He stated that when he sustained the injury, he feared his career was over.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

Chris Woakes comes out to bat with injured shoulder, using just one arm.
Chris Woakes comes out to bat with injured shoulder, using just one arm. (Photo source: X@/ICC)

Chris Woakes Reveals His Injury: England cricket team's fast-bowling all-rounder, Chris Woakes, revealed how a painful shoulder injury on the first day of the India vs England fifth Test at the Oval left him fearing his career was over. He subsequently had to bat one-handed. When he took the field on day five, after suffering the injury while fielding, not only the spectators but also the Indian team stood and applauded, as England was on the verge of defeat. Although Woakes fortunately didn't have to face any balls, he's unhappy that his team lost the match.

‘My Career Was Over’

In an interview with The Guardian, Chris Woakes revealed that while attempting to save a boundary, his hand slipped, and the full weight of his body fell on his shoulder, causing a popping sound. He said at that moment, the thought crossed his mind that his career was over. England's physiotherapist then attempted to put his shoulder back in place; a 30-minute period of excruciating pain followed, eventually providing some relief.

‘Glad I Didn’t Face Any Bouncers’

Woakes said he contacted England's head coach, Brendon McCullum, the next day, telling him he was ready to bat if needed. However, McCullum declined. Ultimately, he had to bat in the first session of day five, with England nine wickets down. Woakes wanted to face a ball but was also glad that while batting one-handed, he didn't have to face any bouncers.

Shubman Gill Called Him Brave

Woakes further stated that Shubman Gill told him it was incredibly brave. “I said you played an unbelievable series, well played, and credit to your team. I saw that Rishabh Pant (ऋषभ पंत) put a picture of me on Instagram with a salute emoji.”

He replied, thanking him, “Grateful for the love and hope your foot is okay.” Pant then sent him a voice note saying, “Hope you’re alright, wishing you a speedy recovery, and I hope we meet again someday there.”

Related Topics

India vs England Test Series 2025

Updated on:

07 Aug 2025 11:05 am

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 11:04 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Chris Woakes, who batted with broken hand, makes big revelation
