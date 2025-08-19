Cricket News: Asia Cup and World Cup Squad Announcements Today

Shubman Gill, despite his excellent performance in England, is unlikely to feature in the Asia Cup squad. The selectors are expected to place their faith in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as openers. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the strongest contender for the third opener's position. Other batsmen who may be included are Tilak Varma and Shreyas Iyer. Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar are strong contenders for all-rounder positions, while Jitesh Sharma is the frontrunner for the additional wicketkeeper role.