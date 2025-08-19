Cricket News: Asia Cup and World Cup Squad Announcements Today

Asia Cup 2025 India Squad Announcement: Cricket fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025 need wait no longer.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce Team India's squad today, Tuesday, 19 August.
Simultaneously, the Indian women's team for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will also be announced. The board will announce both teams at separate times during a press conference.
The Asia Cup will commence on 9 September in the UAE, while the Women's ODI World Cup will be hosted by India from 30 September.
The BCCI selection committee will meet today, 19 August, at the BCCI's Mumbai headquarters to select Team India for the Asia Cup 2025. A press conference will be held at 1:30 PM following the meeting, which may see the presence of chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. It is speculated that there won't be many changes from the previous T20 squad, although some players may return.
Shubman Gill, despite his excellent performance in England, is unlikely to feature in the Asia Cup squad. The selectors are expected to place their faith in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as openers. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the strongest contender for the third opener's position. Other batsmen who may be included are Tilak Varma and Shreyas Iyer. Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar are strong contenders for all-rounder positions, while Jitesh Sharma is the frontrunner for the additional wicketkeeper role.
Following the announcement of the men's Asia Cup squad, a press conference will be held at 3:30 PM to announce the Indian women's team for the ODI World Cup 2025. This may include the presence of the chairperson of the women's selection committee, Neetu David, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The team is expected to include the top four batswomen: Harmanpreet along with Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh. Yastika Bhatia may be selected as the additional wicketkeeper after Richa.