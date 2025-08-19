Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Cricket News: Asia Cup and World Cup Squad Announcements Today

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the India squads for the Asia Cup 2025 and the Women's ODI World Cup today, Tuesday. Separate press conferences will be held at different times to announce both teams.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

Asia Cup 2025 India Squad Announcement
India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav (Photo source: IANS)

Asia Cup 2025 India Squad Announcement: Cricket fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025 need wait no longer.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce Team India's squad today, Tuesday, 19 August.

Simultaneously, the Indian women's team for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will also be announced. The board will announce both teams at separate times during a press conference.

The Asia Cup will commence on 9 September in the UAE, while the Women's ODI World Cup will be hosted by India from 30 September.

1:30 PM Press Conference for Asia Cup

The BCCI selection committee will meet today, 19 August, at the BCCI's Mumbai headquarters to select Team India for the Asia Cup 2025. A press conference will be held at 1:30 PM following the meeting, which may see the presence of chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. It is speculated that there won't be many changes from the previous T20 squad, although some players may return.

Potential Squad Members

Shubman Gill, despite his excellent performance in England, is unlikely to feature in the Asia Cup squad. The selectors are expected to place their faith in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as openers. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the strongest contender for the third opener's position. Other batsmen who may be included are Tilak Varma and Shreyas Iyer. Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar are strong contenders for all-rounder positions, while Jitesh Sharma is the frontrunner for the additional wicketkeeper role.

Indian Women's Team Announcement at 3:30 PM

Following the announcement of the men's Asia Cup squad, a press conference will be held at 3:30 PM to announce the Indian women's team for the ODI World Cup 2025. This may include the presence of the chairperson of the women's selection committee, Neetu David, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The team is expected to include the top four batswomen: Harmanpreet along with Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh. Yastika Bhatia may be selected as the additional wicketkeeper after Richa.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Asia-Cup

Published on:

19 Aug 2025 08:45 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Cricket News: Asia Cup and World Cup Squad Announcements Today
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.