IND vs NZ 1st T20: Abhishek Sharma’s statement wins hearts

When asked whether he practises range-hitting, he said he does not and added that he would never do range-hitting because he is not that kind of strong batter. He said he considers himself more of a timing-based batter, explaining that he mainly needs to watch the ball and adapt to the conditions, especially as the team is currently playing across different parts of India. He added that he has to adjust very quickly according to the conditions and usually plans his approach a day in advance or whenever he gets a net session.