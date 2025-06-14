Cricket History Made: 743 Runs Scored in Record-Breaking ODI Chase

Scotland Posts a Mammoth 369 Winning the toss, Scotland elected to bat first and posted a massive 369/6 in their allotted 50 overs. Opener George Munsey played a crucial role in reaching this score, playing the best innings of his ODI international career. Munsey smashed 191 runs off 150 balls, including 14 fours and 11 sixes. He missed a double century by just 9 runs.

George Munsey’s 15-Year-Old Record George Munsey’s 191-run innings is the highest ever by an associate player in ODI international cricket history. In second place is Paul Stirling, who scored 177 runs in the Ireland vs Canada match in 2010. Third is Calum MacLeod with 175 runs, scored during the Scotland vs Canada match in 2014.

Max O’Dowd Plays a Match-Winning Innings Chasing a target of 370, Netherlands opener Max O’Dowd played a sensational innings of 158 runs off 130 balls, including 12 fours and 4 sixes. The highlight of Max’s innings was remaining unbeaten, leading Netherlands to victory by chasing down the massive target of 370 runs with four balls to spare and six wickets in hand.

Max O’Dowd’s sensational innings against Scotland in #CWCL2 helped Netherlands seal their second-highest run chase in ODIs 🔥#SCOvNED 📝: https://t.co/HBHkuTl5d6 pic.twitter.com/MWibkq7dZx — ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2025 Max O’Dowd – 158* (130).

Teja Nidamanuru – 51 (42).

Noah Croes – 50 (29). Top 5 Highest Successful Run Chases in ODI Cricket History South Africa vs Australia 438 (2006)

Netherlands vs Scotland 374 (2025) South Africa vs Australia 372 (2016)

England vs West Indies 364 (2019) India vs Australia 362 (2013)