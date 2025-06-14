scriptCricket History Made: 743 Runs Scored in Record-Breaking ODI Chase | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket History Made: 743 Runs Scored in Record-Breaking ODI Chase

SCO vs NED Highlights: Scotland and Netherlands played a historic One Day International (ODI) match. A combined total of 743 runs were scored in the match. One team also chased down the highest ever score in ODI cricket history during this match.

BharatJun 14, 2025 / 09:23 am

Patrika Desk

SCO vs NED Highlights: Teammate Teja congratulates Max O’Dowd after victory
(Photo source: X@/KNCBcricket)

SCO vs NED Highlights: The 79th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 was played between Scotland and Netherlands on Thursday, 12 June. This match witnessed historic moments. A total of 743 runs were scored by both teams. While one batsman narrowly missed a double century, one team successfully chased the second-highest score in One Day International (ODI) cricket history. Due to these records, this match has now been etched in the golden pages of ODI cricket. Let’s take a look at the highlights of this match-

Scotland Posts a Mammoth 369

Winning the toss, Scotland elected to bat first and posted a massive 369/6 in their allotted 50 overs. Opener George Munsey played a crucial role in reaching this score, playing the best innings of his ODI international career. Munsey smashed 191 runs off 150 balls, including 14 fours and 11 sixes. He missed a double century by just 9 runs.

George Munsey’s 15-Year-Old Record

George Munsey’s 191-run innings is the highest ever by an associate player in ODI international cricket history. In second place is Paul Stirling, who scored 177 runs in the Ireland vs Canada match in 2010. Third is Calum MacLeod with 175 runs, scored during the Scotland vs Canada match in 2014.

Max O’Dowd Plays a Match-Winning Innings

Chasing a target of 370, Netherlands opener Max O’Dowd played a sensational innings of 158 runs off 130 balls, including 12 fours and 4 sixes. The highlight of Max’s innings was remaining unbeaten, leading Netherlands to victory by chasing down the massive target of 370 runs with four balls to spare and six wickets in hand.

Top 5 Highest Successful Run Chases in ODI Cricket History

South Africa vs Australia 438 (2006)
Netherlands vs Scotland 374 (2025)

South Africa vs Australia 372 (2016)
England vs West Indies 364 (2019)

India vs Australia 362 (2013)

