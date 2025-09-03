Cricket Player Fails Fitness Test, Dropped From Team; Another Player Gets Chance

According to a report in the Times of India, Vijaykumar Vyshak was slated to play for the South Zone against the North Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final starting September 4th. However, his failure in the fitness test led to his replacement by Vasuki Koushik in the South Zone squad. This is a significant setback for Vijaykumar, who had recently returned to the field after recovering from an injury.