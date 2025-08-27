Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Cricket World Mourns Passing of Ken Shuttleworth

Ken Shuttleworth Passes Away at 79: Former England pacer Ken Shuttleworth has passed away at the age of 79.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

Ken Shuttleworth Passed Away
क्रिकेट ग्राउंड। (फोटो सोर्स: IANS)

Former Cricketer Ken Shuttleworth Passes Away: The cricket world is mourning the death of former fast bowler Ken Shuttleworth. The former England player passed away at the age of 79. Shuttleworth, who made his Test debut for England in 1970, had an international career lasting less than a year. He took 5 wickets on his Test debut against Australia in Brisbane in November 1970. He played his last Test against Pakistan in June 1971. His Test career was thus quite short. He took 35 wickets for England in just 5 Tests at an average of 35.58. He also took one wicket in his only ODI for England against Australia.

623 First-Class Wickets

Ken Shuttleworth was born on 13 November 1944 in St Helens, Lancashire. Compared to his international career, his domestic career was considerably longer. From 1964 to 1980, Shuttleworth played in 239 first-class matches, taking 623 wickets. During this time, he also scored 2589 runs. In List-A cricket, he played 129 matches, scoring 374 runs and taking 174 wickets.

Played for Lancashire and Leicestershire

Shuttleworth played first-class cricket for Lancashire and Leicestershire. For Lancashire, he took 484 wickets at an average of 22.92. Later, playing for Leicestershire, he added another 99 wickets to his tally. His best bowling figures were 7 wickets for 41 runs against Essex at Leyton in 1968.

Inducted into Lancashire's Hall of Fame

In the 1970s, when ODI cricket was gaining momentum, Shuttleworth was a key contributor for Lancashire. His team achieved a hat-trick of Gillette Cup wins in 1970, 1971, and 1972, along with two Sunday League titles in 1969 and 1970. His best bowling figures were 5 wickets for 13 runs, including the wicket of Gary Sobers. After moving to Leicestershire in 1975, Shuttleworth retired from playing cricket. A few years later, he returned to the game as a first-class umpire. In 2021, Ken Shuttleworth was inducted into Lancashire's Hall of Fame.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

27 Aug 2025 10:56 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Cricket World Mourns Passing of Ken Shuttleworth
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.