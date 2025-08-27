Cricket World Mourns Passing of Ken Shuttleworth

Former Cricketer Ken Shuttleworth Passes Away: The cricket world is mourning the death of former fast bowler Ken Shuttleworth. The former England player passed away at the age of 79. Shuttleworth, who made his Test debut for England in 1970, had an international career lasting less than a year. He took 5 wickets on his Test debut against Australia in Brisbane in November 1970. He played his last Test against Pakistan in June 1971. His Test career was thus quite short. He took 35 wickets for England in just 5 Tests at an average of 35.58. He also took one wicket in his only ODI for England against Australia.