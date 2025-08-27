Cricket World Mourns Passing of Ken Shuttleworth

Former Cricketer Ken Shuttleworth Passes Away: The cricket world is mourning the death of former fast bowler Ken Shuttleworth. The former England player passed away at the age of 79. Shuttleworth, who made his Test debut for England in 1970, had an international career lasting less than a year. He took 5 wickets on his Test debut against Australia in Brisbane in November 1970. He played his last Test against Pakistan in June 1971. His Test career was thus quite short. He took 35 wickets for England in just 5 Tests at an average of 35.58. He also took one wicket in his only ODI for England against Australia.
Ken Shuttleworth was born on 13 November 1944 in St Helens, Lancashire. Compared to his international career, his domestic career was considerably longer. From 1964 to 1980, Shuttleworth played in 239 first-class matches, taking 623 wickets. During this time, he also scored 2589 runs. In List-A cricket, he played 129 matches, scoring 374 runs and taking 174 wickets.
Shuttleworth played first-class cricket for Lancashire and Leicestershire. For Lancashire, he took 484 wickets at an average of 22.92. Later, playing for Leicestershire, he added another 99 wickets to his tally. His best bowling figures were 7 wickets for 41 runs against Essex at Leyton in 1968.
In the 1970s, when ODI cricket was gaining momentum, Shuttleworth was a key contributor for Lancashire. His team achieved a hat-trick of Gillette Cup wins in 1970, 1971, and 1972, along with two Sunday League titles in 1969 and 1970. His best bowling figures were 5 wickets for 13 runs, including the wicket of Gary Sobers. After moving to Leicestershire in 1975, Shuttleworth retired from playing cricket. A few years later, he returned to the game as a first-class umpire. In 2021, Ken Shuttleworth was inducted into Lancashire's Hall of Fame.