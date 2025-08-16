Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket World Mourns Passing of Legendary Captain and Coach Bob Simpson

Cricket world mourns the passing of former Australian captain and coach Bob Simpson. Simpson, who coached Australia to their first Cricket World Cup victory, passed away at the age of 89.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 16, 2025

Bob Simpson Passed Away
Bob Simpson Passed Away: (Image: X@/cricketcomau)

Bob Simpson Passed Away: Australian cricketing legend and former captain and coach, Bob Simpson, has passed away at the age of 89. Cricket Australia has confirmed his death, which has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world. Fans are expressing their condolences on social media.

Bob was one of the most influential figures in Australian cricket. Between 1957 and 1978, he played 62 Test matches for Australia and captained the team in 39 Tests. Australia won its first World Cup in 1987 under Bob Simpson's coaching.

Elevating Australia to the Pinnacle

Bob Simpson, from New South Wales, retired from international cricket at the age of 41. He then became Australia's first full-time coach. At that time, the team struggled to win a single Test series, but his arrival significantly strengthened the team. Under his guidance, Australia won its first World Cup in 1987, along with four Ashes series and the Frank Worrell Trophy in 1995, ending a 17-year drought against the West Indies.

Resigned as Coach After the 1996 World Cup

Simpson resigned as Australia's coach after the 1996 World Cup. He also served Cricket Australia as a national selector. He was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985, the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2006, and the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013. He received numerous other accolades.

Honours Awarded to Bob Simpson

  • Nominated for Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1965
  • Member of the Order of Australia in 1978
  • Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985
  • Australian Sports Medal in 2000
  • Centennial Medal for contribution to cricket in 2001
  • Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2006
  • Officer of the Order of Australia in 2007
  • ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013

