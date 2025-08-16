Cricket World Mourns Passing of Legendary Captain and Coach Bob Simpson

Bob Simpson Passed Away: Australian cricketing legend and former captain and coach, Bob Simpson, has passed away at the age of 89. Cricket Australia has confirmed his death, which has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world. Fans are expressing their condolences on social media.
Bob was one of the most influential figures in Australian cricket. Between 1957 and 1978, he played 62 Test matches for Australia and captained the team in 39 Tests. Australia won its first World Cup in 1987 under Bob Simpson's coaching.
Bob Simpson, from New South Wales, retired from international cricket at the age of 41. He then became Australia's first full-time coach. At that time, the team struggled to win a single Test series, but his arrival significantly strengthened the team. Under his guidance, Australia won its first World Cup in 1987, along with four Ashes series and the Frank Worrell Trophy in 1995, ending a 17-year drought against the West Indies.
Simpson resigned as Australia's coach after the 1996 World Cup. He also served Cricket Australia as a national selector. He was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985, the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2006, and the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013. He received numerous other accolades.