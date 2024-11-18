scriptCricketer banned after being found guilty of cocaine use | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricketer banned after being found guilty of cocaine use

New Zealand’s former cricketer Doug Bracewell has been banned for one month after being found positive for cocaine.

New DelhiNov 18, 2024 / 01:56 pm

Patrika Desk

New Zealand’s former cricketer Doug Bracewell has been banned from cricket for one month after being found positive for cocaine. In January 2024, the 34-year-old player was caught consuming the banned substance after a brilliant performance in a domestic T20 match against Wellington for Central Districts.
In that match, Bracewell was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. He took 2 wickets for 21 runs and scored an unbeaten 30 runs off just 11 balls, also taking two catches. His brilliant performance helped his team win the match by 6 wickets.

Initially given a three-month sentence

The Sports Integrity Commission confirmed that Bracewell had consumed cocaine outside of competition and that his performance in the match was not affected by it. As a result, he was initially banned for three months, which was later reduced to one month. This sentence was given to him until April 2024, which means that Bracewell has already served his suspension.

New Zealand Cricket CEO expresses disappointment

New Zealand Cricket’s CEO has expressed disappointment in this matter. He said that Doug takes full responsibility for his actions and is aware of our expectations. Therefore, we will continue to support him in moving forward. It is worth noting that Bracewell has represented New Zealand in 28 Test matches, 21 ODI, and 20 T20 international matches since his international debut in 2011.

