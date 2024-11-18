Cricketer banned after being found guilty of cocaine use

In that match, Bracewell was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. He took 2 wickets for 21 runs and scored an unbeaten 30 runs off just 11 balls, also taking two catches. His brilliant performance helped his team win the match by 6 wickets.

Initially given a three-month sentence The Sports Integrity Commission confirmed that Bracewell had consumed cocaine outside of competition and that his performance in the match was not affected by it. As a result, he was initially banned for three months, which was later reduced to one month. This sentence was given to him until April 2024, which means that Bracewell has already served his suspension.