Cricket's Curious Coincidence: Three Players Score 97 Not Out in 24 Hours, All Winning

The hero of Kolkata Knight Riders’ victory was Quinton de Kock, who played a sensational unbeaten innings of 97 runs, guiding his team to victory with 2.3 overs to spare. In his 61-ball knock, he smashed six sixes and eight fours. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, playing as an impact player, contributed an unbeaten 22 runs off 17 balls. Captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 18 runs, and Moeen Ali added 5. De Kock’s outstanding performance ensured an easy win for Kolkata.

Earlier, in the 5th IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer also scored 97 runs. Iyer remained unbeaten on 97 at the end of the 19th over and remained unbeaten on 97 at the end of the 20th over. However, Punjab won that match. Within 24 hours, another batsman scored an unbeaten 97 runs in a T20 match.