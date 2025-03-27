scriptCricket's Curious Coincidence: Three Players Score 97 Not Out in 24 Hours, All Winning | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket's Curious Coincidence: Three Players Score 97 Not Out in 24 Hours, All Winning

In a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match played on Wednesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 8 wickets. Captained by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR had previously suffered a 7-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match. Rajasthan, batting first, managed 151/9 in their allotted 20 overs. KKR chased down the target with ease, reaching 153/2 in 17.3 overs.
The hero of Kolkata Knight Riders’ victory was Quinton de Kock, who played a sensational unbeaten innings of 97 runs, guiding his team to victory with 2.3 overs to spare. In his 61-ball knock, he smashed six sixes and eight fours. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, playing as an impact player, contributed an unbeaten 22 runs off 17 balls. Captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 18 runs, and Moeen Ali added 5. De Kock’s outstanding performance ensured an easy win for Kolkata.
Earlier, in the 5th IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer also scored 97 runs. Iyer remained unbeaten on 97 at the end of the 19th over and remained unbeaten on 97 at the end of the 20th over. However, Punjab won that match. Within 24 hours, another batsman scored an unbeaten 97 runs in a T20 match.

Seifert also scores 97

In the final match of the 5-match T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan, while chasing a target of 129 runs, New Zealand opener Tim Seifert played an unbeaten innings of 97 runs off 38 balls. He hit 6 fours and 1 six in his innings. Seifert became the third batsman within 24 hours to score an unbeaten 97 runs. All three innings were played in the T20 format, and all three teams won their respective matches. Notably, all three batsmen remained unbeaten.

