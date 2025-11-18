Cricket's 'Rubber Man' Who Earned 'Man of the Match' Solely for Fielding

Jonty Rhodes is regarded as one of the greatest fielders in the world. He is also known as the 'Rubber Man' for his fielding exploits and athleticism. One of his remarkable fielding achievements is receiving the 'Player of the Match' award without being part of the playing XI. In a first-class cricket match, Rhodes was brought in as a substitute fielder for one of his teammates. Jonty Rhodes made the most of this opportunity, taking 7 catches in the match. His team won, and based on this performance, Jonty Rhodes was awarded the 'Man of the Match' title.