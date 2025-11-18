Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket's 'Rubber Man' Who Earned 'Man of the Match' Solely for Fielding

Jonty Rhodes is considered one of the greatest fielders in the world. He is also known as 'Rubber Man' for his fielding exploits and athleticism. One of his remarkable fielding achievements is receiving the Player of the Match award without being included in the playing XI.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

(Photo - EspnCricInfo)

Jonty Rhodes; Superman of Cricket: In the game of cricket, a player who performs well is awarded the 'Man of the Match' award. Usually, this award is given for good batting, bowling, or all-round performance. However, there have been instances in cricket history where a player was chosen 'Man of the Match' solely for their fielding. This happened in a 1993 match between South Africa and West Indies, where Jonty Rhodes received this award for his exceptional fielding. By taking 5 catches in the match, Rhodes turned the tide of the game, and for this reason, he was chosen Player of the Match.

In the 1993-94 Hero Cup, a one-day match was being played between the West Indies and South Africa at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. South Africa scored 180 runs in 40 overs after batting first. This score seemed achievable for the West Indies team at that time. However, the South African team, while fielding, tilted the match in their favour solely on the strength of Rhodes's fielding and won the match by 41 runs. Rhodes, showcasing his athleticism, dismissed 5 West Indian batsmen by catching them and sending them back to the pavilion.

Until May 2025, Rhodes was the only player, who was not a wicketkeeper, to take 5 catches in a one-day international match. However, this record has now been equalled by England's Harry Brook. He also achieved this feat by taking 5 catches in a match against the West Indies.

Awarded for Fielding Despite Not Being Part of the Playing XI

Jonty Rhodes is regarded as one of the greatest fielders in the world. He is also known as the 'Rubber Man' for his fielding exploits and athleticism. One of his remarkable fielding achievements is receiving the 'Player of the Match' award without being part of the playing XI. In a first-class cricket match, Rhodes was brought in as a substitute fielder for one of his teammates. Jonty Rhodes made the most of this opportunity, taking 7 catches in the match. His team won, and based on this performance, Jonty Rhodes was awarded the 'Man of the Match' title.

Additionally, Jonty Rhodes also holds the title for the 'Best Run Out of All Time'. Jonty Rhodes achieved this run-out by dismissing Inzamam-ul-Haq in a World Cup match against Pakistan in 1992. In that World Cup match, Jonty Rhodes ran at full speed and then dived to hit the stumps, running Inzamam-ul-Haq out.

Cricket's 'Rubber Man' Who Earned 'Man of the Match' Solely for Fielding

Cricket News

Sports

