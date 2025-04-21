scriptCSK Eliminated From Playoff Race? MI's Chances Improve After Three Consecutive Wins | Latest News | Patrika News
CSK Eliminated From Playoff Race? MI's Chances Improve After Three Consecutive Wins

CSK Playoffs Qualification Scenario: Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, avenging a previous loss and improving their playoff chances.

Apr 21, 2025 / 08:20 am

Patrika Desk

CSK Qualification Scenario
IPL 2025, MI vs CSK Playoff Scenario: Rohit Sharma scored his first half-century in his eighth innings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Along with Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav also displayed aggressive batting, smashing a half-century. Due to their brilliant batting performances, Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 9 wickets on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a challenging target of 177 runs, Rohit Sharma played an innings of 76 runs off 45 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 68 runs off 30 balls, enabling Mumbai Indians to reach 177 runs in 15.4 overs, winning the match with 26 balls to spare.
Before Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, CSK batsmen Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja had scored half-centuries. Meanwhile, for CSK, Ayush played a 32-run innings off just 15 balls in his debut match. Rohit was facing questions regarding his consistent failures in IPL 2025. Although he hit three magnificent sixes in the previous match, his hopes were soon dashed. But on Sunday, Rohit finally found his rhythm. He completed his half-century in 33 balls, playing some conventional shots. On Sunday, the Hitman was unstoppable, hitting four fours and six sixes, reminding everyone that his illustrious career is not yet on the verge of ending.
With this victory, Mumbai Indians have climbed to sixth position in the points table, while Chennai Super Kings, with this defeat, stand on the brink of being eliminated from the playoff race. Chennai Super Kings have won only 2 out of 8 matches and lost 6. They need to win all 6 remaining matches to stay in the playoff race, and considering the form of the Yellow Army, winning 3 out of 6 seems difficult, let alone all 6.
On the other hand, Mumbai, who were once among the bottom teams, have made a remarkable comeback by winning 3 consecutive matches and are now also in the playoff race. Mumbai Indians have played 8 matches, winning 4 and losing 4. This team, captained by Hardik Pandya, needs to win 4 out of the remaining 6 matches to secure their place in the next round. Mumbai Indians also have a better net run rate than RCB and Punjab Kings. Therefore, they only need to win matches and prevent their net run rate from falling. If Mumbai wins 4 more matches, their playoff ticket will be almost confirmed.

