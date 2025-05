CSK vs RR: A Battle for Pride as Chennai and Rajasthan Clash

CSK vs RR Head to Head Record In the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 30 times. CSK has won 16 matches, while RR has won 14. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has thus far had a greater winning percentage.

CSK vs RR in all IPL Seasons 2025

– Rajasthan Royals won by 6 runs 2024

– Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 5 wickets 2023

– Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 3 runs

– Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 32 runs

2022

– Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 5 wickets 2021

– Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 45 runs

– Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 7 wickets 2020

– Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 16 runs

– Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 7 wickets

2019

– Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 8 runs

– Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 4 wickets 2018

– Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 64 runs

– Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets

2015

– Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 8 wickets

– Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 7 runs

2013

– Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 5 wickets

– Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 5 wickets

2012

– Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 7 wickets

– Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 4 wickets 2011

– Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 8 wickets

– Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 63 runs

2010

– Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 17 runs

– Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 23 runs 2009

– Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 38 runs

– Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won by 7 wickets

2008

– Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 8 wickets

– Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 10 runs

– Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 3 wickets