D-Company demands ₹5 crore ransom from Rinku Singh; two arrested

Dawood Ibrahim and Rinku Singh. (Photo Source: X@/KkrKaravan)
D-Company ransom threat to Rinku Singh: A case has come to light where Indian cricket team's star player Rinku Singh has been threatened with a ransom of ₹5 crore by the underworld's D-Company. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, this threat is directly linked to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company. It has been reported that between February and April 2025, Rinku Singh's promotional team received three threatening messages demanding a hefty ransom. Following a serious investigation into the matter, two individuals have been arrested, one of whom has confessed to issuing the threats.
According to media reports, the Mumbai Crime Branch's investigation revealed that D-Company was behind this threat. This is the same gang associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The gang has a notorious history of issuing ransom threats to several high-profile individuals.
It is worth noting that Rinku Singh has struggled significantly to build a career in cricket. Hailing from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Rinku grew up in a very humble and poor family. His father used to work as a gas cylinder delivery man. Rinku Singh is engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, who is the Member of Parliament from Machhlishahr in Jaunpur. Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj are set to tie the knot soon in Lucknow, with many cricketers and politicians expected to attend.
In a similar case, following the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, his son Zeeshan Siddique was also threatened with a ransom of ₹10 crore. In this case, two accused, Mohammed Dilshad and Mohammed Navid, were arrested in Trinidad and Tobago with the help of Interpol.
