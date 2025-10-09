D-Company demands ₹5 crore ransom from Rinku Singh; two arrested

D-Company ransom threat to Rinku Singh: A case has come to light where Indian cricket team's star player Rinku Singh has been threatened with a ransom of ₹5 crore by the underworld's D-Company. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, this threat is directly linked to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company. It has been reported that between February and April 2025, Rinku Singh's promotional team received three threatening messages demanding a hefty ransom. Following a serious investigation into the matter, two individuals have been arrested, one of whom has confessed to issuing the threats.