Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

D-Company demands ₹5 crore ransom from Rinku Singh; two arrested

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company is behind this. Two people have also been arrested in this case.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 09, 2025

D-Company ransom threat to Rinku Singh

Dawood Ibrahim and Rinku Singh. (Photo Source: X@/KkrKaravan)

D-Company ransom threat to Rinku Singh: A case has come to light where Indian cricket team's star player Rinku Singh has been threatened with a ransom of ₹5 crore by the underworld's D-Company. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, this threat is directly linked to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company. It has been reported that between February and April 2025, Rinku Singh's promotional team received three threatening messages demanding a hefty ransom. Following a serious investigation into the matter, two individuals have been arrested, one of whom has confessed to issuing the threats.

According to media reports, the Mumbai Crime Branch's investigation revealed that D-Company was behind this threat. This is the same gang associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The gang has a notorious history of issuing ransom threats to several high-profile individuals.

Rinku Singh and MP Priya Saroj's Wedding Soon

It is worth noting that Rinku Singh has struggled significantly to build a career in cricket. Hailing from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Rinku grew up in a very humble and poor family. His father used to work as a gas cylinder delivery man. Rinku Singh is engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, who is the Member of Parliament from Machhlishahr in Jaunpur. Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj are set to tie the knot soon in Lucknow, with many cricketers and politicians expected to attend.

Zeeshan Siddique Also Received Threats

In a similar case, following the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, his son Zeeshan Siddique was also threatened with a ransom of ₹10 crore. In this case, two accused, Mohammed Dilshad and Mohammed Navid, were arrested in Trinidad and Tobago with the help of Interpol.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

09 Oct 2025 01:34 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / D-Company demands ₹5 crore ransom from Rinku Singh; two arrested

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Explosive Australian batsman ready for comeback against India, to return in T20 series

Australia squad announce
Cricket News

Will Mohammed Shami make a comeback to Team India? Former Indian cricketer weighs in

Mohammed Shami
Cricket News

Big Blow to Australia: Captain Ruled Out of Ashes Test Series Due to Injury

Pat Cummins Ruled Out
Cricket News

Sanju Samson Ready to Bat at Number 9, Sends Strong Message to Gautam Gambhir

Sanju Samson on Gautam Gambhir
Cricket News

CEAT Awards: Rohit Sharma receives Special Award, Sanju Samson named T20 Batsman of the Year

CEAT Awards Show
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.