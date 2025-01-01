David Warner to Play PSL After Unsold IPL 2025 Mega Auction
David Warner in PSL: David Warner, overlooked for IPL 2025, will now be seen playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He has been included in the draft. The PSL this year is also scheduled to coincide with the IPL.
David Warner in PSL: Australian star cricketer David Warner, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, has registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 draft. The PSL announced this with great enthusiasm on its official X account. Warner will now be seen playing in the Pakistan Super League. The upcoming PSL season 10 will be held in Gwadar, Balochistan, with the draft scheduled for 11 January. This mega event will be played from 8 April to 19 May 2025.
PSL Expresses Delight via X Post
The Pakistan Super League is overjoyed at the Australian legend’s decision to play in Pakistan. The PSL wrote in a post on its official X account: ‘Ending 2024 on a high! The Aussie powerhouse David Warner has registered for the #HBLPSLDraft! Alongside Pakistani stars, this tournament, starting 8 April 2025, will also feature international stars like Warner and New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee.’
Disappointment at Not Being Bought in IPL
David Warner has already retired from all formats of international cricket. His decision to participate in the Pakistan Super League draft comes after an unexpected turn in his career. He had expected to be bought by a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) mega auction, but surprisingly, no team showed interest in the experienced opener.
Retired from T20 After World Cup
David Warner bid farewell to cricket after Australia’s exit from the Super Eight stage of the ICC T20 World Cup. In seven matches of the T20 World Cup, he scored 178 runs, including two half-centuries. His final T20 International match against India marked the end of his illustrious international career, showcasing his powerful stroke play and aggressive batting.
International Career
David Warner’s international cricket career has been phenomenal. In Test cricket, Warner scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.59 in 112 matches, including 26 centuries and a career-best score of 335. In ODIs, he scored 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30 in 161 matches, including 22 centuries. In T20 Internationals, Warner scored 3,277 runs at a blistering strike rate of 142.47 in 110 matches, becoming Australia’s highest run-scorer in this format.
David Warner’s IPL Career
In the IPL, David Warner scored a total of 4697 runs at an average of 40.52 in 184 matches. His highest score in the IPL is 126 runs. During this time, he hit four centuries and 62 half-centuries. He also played a crucial role in Australia’s victories, including two ICC ODI World Cups, one T20 World Cup, and a World Test Championship.