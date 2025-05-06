DC Playoff Chances Boosted by Washed-Out Hyderabad Match

Delhi Capitals’ Journey in IPL 2025 So Far Under new captain Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals made a strong start to their IPL 2025 campaign, beginning with a thrilling 1-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants. They followed this with impressive wins against SRH, CSK, and RCB. DC’s first home match of the season resulted in a 12-run defeat against Mumbai Indians. They then registered a victory against RR in a Super Over. However, they subsequently lost three out of their next four matches.

IPL 2025 Playoffs: DC Qualification Scenario Delhi Capitals have played 11 out of their 14 group-stage matches, winning six and losing three, with one match abandoned. This leaves them in 5th position with 13 points. Historically, a benchmark of 16 points is usually required to qualify for the IPL playoffs. Therefore, they need to win at least 2 of their remaining three matches.