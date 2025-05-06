scriptDC Playoff Chances Boosted by Washed-Out Hyderabad Match | Latest News | Patrika News
DC Playoff Chances Boosted by Washed-Out Hyderabad Match

Delhi Capitals’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, 5 May, in Hyderabad was abandoned due to rain.

BharatMay 06, 2025 / 08:46 am

Patrika Desk

DC Playoff Scenario: Delhi Capitals’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, 5 May, in Hyderabad was abandoned due to rain. Delhi, batting first, had managed only 133 runs. It was believed that if the match had been completed, DC would have certainly lost. Following the abandonment, DC gained one point. They are currently fifth in the IPL 2025 points table with 13 points from 11 matches. DC have three more matches remaining. How many more matches do they need to win to qualify for the playoffs? Let’s take a look at DC’s playoff qualification equation.

Delhi Capitals’ Journey in IPL 2025 So Far

Under new captain Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals made a strong start to their IPL 2025 campaign, beginning with a thrilling 1-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants. They followed this with impressive wins against SRH, CSK, and RCB. DC’s first home match of the season resulted in a 12-run defeat against Mumbai Indians. They then registered a victory against RR in a Super Over. However, they subsequently lost three out of their next four matches.

IPL 2025 Playoffs: DC Qualification Scenario

Delhi Capitals have played 11 out of their 14 group-stage matches, winning six and losing three, with one match abandoned. This leaves them in 5th position with 13 points. Historically, a benchmark of 16 points is usually required to qualify for the IPL playoffs. Therefore, they need to win at least 2 of their remaining three matches.

Delhi Capitals’ Remaining IPL 2025 Matches

– 8 May vs Punjab Kings (Dharamsala)
– 11 May vs Gujarat Titans (Delhi)
– 15 May vs Mumbai Indians (Mumbai)

