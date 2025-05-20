DC vs MI: Will Mumbai-Delhi clash decide the fourth playoff spot?

Delhi Needs a Win at All Costs If Delhi Capitals defeats Mumbai at home, their playoff hopes will remain alive. However, a Mumbai Indians victory would shatter Delhi’s playoff dreams. In IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals have earned 13 points from 6 wins in 12 matches. They must win their remaining two matches to qualify for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have 14 points from 12 matches. Even if Mumbai loses to Delhi, they will have another opportunity to reach 16 points.

However, Delhi must win against Mumbai at all costs. While Delhi will aim for a decisive victory, Mumbai will look to win their remaining two matches and secure a top-2 finish through a superior net run rate. This season in the IPL, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings have been eliminated from the playoff race. Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings are the first three teams to qualify for the playoffs.

For Mumbai Indians, fans will be keenly watching former captain Rohit Sharma, captain Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav. These three players are crucial to Mumbai Indians’ success. Suryakumar Yadav also boasts an excellent record at the Wankhede. A high-scoring match is anticipated at the Wankhede. For Delhi Capitals, fans will be hoping for strong performances from wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.