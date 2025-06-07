De Villiers Predicts South Africa to Win World Test Championship Final

AB de Villiers’s Support for South Africa AB de Villiers said on Star Sports that this is a big moment for South African cricket. The final at Lord’s. The whole country will be with the South African team and hopefully we will be able to win. Note that South Africa’s path to the final was paved by domestic wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While Australia achieved victory after strong performances and a superb domestic record. India played the previous two WTC finals but couldn’t win.

‘I am fully confident that we can beat Australia’ De Villiers said, “I’m excited about the challenge. It’s a balanced team and I’m fully confident that we can beat Australia. I’m ‘worried’ because they are clearly the favourites for this ICC World Test Championship final. They are a well-oiled machine. It won’t be easy for South Africa, but we’re going there with players in form and big hearts who have something to prove on this stage.”