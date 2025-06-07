scriptDe Villiers Predicts South Africa to Win World Test Championship Final | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

De Villiers Predicts South Africa to Win World Test Championship Final

AB de Villiers Predicts South Africa’s Win: Cricket legend AB de Villiers has made a bold prediction, stating that South Africa can create history by defeating Australia in the World Test Championship final.

BharatJun 07, 2025 / 12:56 pm

Patrika Desk

AB DE Villiers Prediction for WTC Final

AB de Villiers’ prediction for WTC Final (Photo Source: X@/ICC)

AB de Villiers Prediction for WTC Final: The final match of the ICC World Test Championship will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground from Wednesday, 11 June. This time, the defending champions Australia will clash with South Africa in the title match. Both teams are sweating it out during practice to win the title. Meanwhile, Proteas legend AB de Villiers has made a bold prediction. He has said that South Africa can create history by defeating Australia in the World Test Championship final.

AB de Villiers’s Support for South Africa

AB de Villiers said on Star Sports that this is a big moment for South African cricket. The final at Lord’s. The whole country will be with the South African team and hopefully we will be able to win. Note that South Africa’s path to the final was paved by domestic wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While Australia achieved victory after strong performances and a superb domestic record. India played the previous two WTC finals but couldn’t win.

‘I am fully confident that we can beat Australia’

De Villiers said, “I’m excited about the challenge. It’s a balanced team and I’m fully confident that we can beat Australia. I’m ‘worried’ because they are clearly the favourites for this ICC World Test Championship final. They are a well-oiled machine. It won’t be easy for South Africa, but we’re going there with players in form and big hearts who have something to prove on this stage.”

South Africa have some world-class players – Lyon

Meanwhile, Australian senior spinner Nathan Lyon said after a training session that South Africa have some world-class batsmen and some incredible bowlers. It will be one of the two best bowling attacks, so it will be a challenge for all the batsmen. He further said that I played against Bedingham in county cricket last year. He is a special player. It will all depend on who keeps their nerve and sticks to the basics.

