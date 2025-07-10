Deepak Chahar Joins Team India’s Net Practice Ahead of Lords Test

ENG vs IND 3rd Test: The five-match Test series between England and India is now evenly poised at 1-1, making for a thrilling contest. The third match of the series will be played today, Thursday, 10 July, at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground. Ahead of the match, Team India was seen rigorously practising in the nets. During this practice session, the sight of Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar participating surprised many. The big question now is: has Chahar been included in the team? Let's find out what the situation is.
Deepak Chahar is not actually part of the Indian team selected for the Test series against England. However, he was seen practising his bowling during Wednesday's practice session. According to media reports, the 32-year-old fast bowler Deepak Chahar was included only in the practice session so that the Indian batsmen could practice against his swinging deliveries. Notably, Chahar is yet to make his debut in the Test format for India. He has played 13 One Day Internationals and 25 Twenty20 Internationals for India.
Seeing Deepak Chahar practising with the Indian team, some fans have criticised him while others have praised him. One fan wrote, "Chahar bhai, be a little careful… don't get injured again." Another wrote, "What is he doing with Team India?" While another fan praised Chahar for helping the Indian batsmen practice against his swinging deliveries.
Recently, Deepak Chahar was seen enjoying Wimbledon 2025. He was holidaying there with his wife, Jaya Chahar, whose pictures were shared on social media. Earlier, Virat Kohli was also seen watching Wimbledon with his wife, Anushka Sharma. On Wednesday, Suryakumar Yadav was also seen enjoying Wimbledon with his wife.