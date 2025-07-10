Deepak Chahar Joins Team India’s Net Practice Ahead of Lords Test

Deepak Chahar is not actually part of the Indian team selected for the Test series against England. However, he was seen practising his bowling during Wednesday's practice session. According to media reports, the 32-year-old fast bowler Deepak Chahar was included only in the practice session so that the Indian batsmen could practice against his swinging deliveries. Notably, Chahar is yet to make his debut in the Test format for India. He has played 13 One Day Internationals and 25 Twenty20 Internationals for India.