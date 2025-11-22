Delhi's First Test Cricketer Prakash Bhandari Passes Away After Excelling in Three Sports

Seventy years ago, Prakash Bhandari played his first Test in Karachi in 1955 against Pakistan on a matting wicket. Batting at number 8, he scored 19 runs in the first innings and 6 in the second, and took one wicket with his off-spin. He was an aggressive batsman, an excellent leg-break bowler, and a brilliant fielder. At that time, he was one of India's youngest Test players.