Despite Loss to India, Pakistan Receives Good News: Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Details

A heavy silence has fallen over Pakistan cricket following their defeat at the hands of Team India in the sixth match of the Asia Cup 2025. Having won only 3 out of the 14 T20 matches played between the two teams so far, Pakistan appeared outclassed in Dubai, thanks to the performances of Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav. However, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar sees a silver lining.
Team India thrashed Pakistan by 7 wickets in the Asia Cup Group A match played in Dubai on Sunday. Batting first, Pakistan managed 127 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. While Shahbazad Farhan top-scored for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi smashed four sixes in the final overs, scoring 33 runs and helping Pakistan reach a respectable total. Chasing a target of 128, Abhishek Sharma provided an aggressive start for India.
Abhishek smashed a four and a six off Shaheen Afridi's first two balls, breaking his momentum. He was eventually dismissed after scoring 31 runs off 13 balls. Shubman Gill was earlier dismissed by Sam Ayub for 10 runs. Tilak Verma scored 31 runs off 31 balls before being bowled by Sam Ayub. Abhishek Sharma also fell victim to Sam Ayub. India reached 131 runs in 15.5 overs, securing their place in the Super 4 stage. Ironically, Pakistan's highest run-scoring expectation fell for 0, and their key wicket-taker returned empty-handed.
Despite the loss, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar found a positive in the match. Disappointed by the defeat, Shoaib Akhtar said after the match, “We had already discussed that whether we bat first or second, the score would be around 130.” Visibly affected by the loss and Pakistan's poor performance against India, Shoaib struggled to speak. He highlighted the emergence of Sam Ayub as an all-rounder as a positive. Although Sam hasn't scored in 3 out of the last 5 matches, his bowling has been exceptional. He has taken 5 wickets so far, the most by any Pakistan bowler in the Asia Cup 2025.