Despite Loss to India, Pakistan Receives Good News: Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Details

Despite the loss, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar found a positive in the match. Disappointed by the defeat, Shoaib Akhtar said after the match, “We had already discussed that whether we bat first or second, the score would be around 130.” Visibly affected by the loss and Pakistan's poor performance against India, Shoaib struggled to speak. He highlighted the emergence of Sam Ayub as an all-rounder as a positive. Although Sam hasn't scored in 3 out of the last 5 matches, his bowling has been exceptional. He has taken 5 wickets so far, the most by any Pakistan bowler in the Asia Cup 2025.