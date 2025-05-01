scriptDewald Brevis's Superman Catch Steals the Show | Latest News | Patrika News
Dewald Brevis's Superman Catch Steals the Show

Although CSK lost to Punjab Kings on Wednesday, Dewald Brevis’s catch has won over everyone. He made the impossible possible with a spectacular catch in what was a super match.

BharatMay 01, 2025 / 09:14 am

Patrika Desk

Dewald Brevis Catch: Although Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced defeat against Punjab Kings on Wednesday, 30 April, Dewald Brevis once again demonstrated why CSK has such faith in this Proteas star. Brevis not only showcased a brilliant batting performance in the middle order but also took an unbelievable catch at the boundary. Brevis, like Superman, snatched the ball before it could cross the boundary. This is undoubtedly one of the best catches of the tournament.

Shashank’s Six

Punjab Kings needed 11 runs from 16 balls. On the second ball of the 17th over, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, Shashank Singh slog-swept towards mid-wicket. It seemed the ball would easily clear the boundary. However, South African player Dewald Brevis sprinted towards the ball, leaped into the air, and caught it before it could cross the boundary line. He then secured the catch on his third attempt.

Fans Love the Catch

The video of Brevis’s catch has been posted on X by the IPL. Cricket fans are loving the catch; nearly one hundred thousand people have already viewed the video.

Dhoni Impressed by Brevis

Brevis not only displayed exceptional fielding but also partnered with Sam Curran for a crucial 78-run stand. Batting in the middle order, Brevis scored 32 runs off 26 balls. After the match, CSK captain MS Dhoni praised Brevis, stating that he provides impetus in the middle order. He is also a very good fielder, possesses power, and can hit good balls to the boundary. He brings good energy. I am happy with the way he is playing.

