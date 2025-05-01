Dewald Brevis's Superman Catch Steals the Show

Shashank’s Six Punjab Kings needed 11 runs from 16 balls. On the second ball of the 17th over, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, Shashank Singh slog-swept towards mid-wicket. It seemed the ball would easily clear the boundary. However, South African player Dewald Brevis sprinted towards the ball, leaped into the air, and caught it before it could cross the boundary line. He then secured the catch on his third attempt.

Fans Love the Catch The video of Brevis’s catch has been posted on X by the IPL. Cricket fans are loving the catch; nearly one hundred thousand people have already viewed the video. WHAT. A. CATCH 🔥



An absolute stunner from Dewald Brevis at the boundary😍



Excellent awareness from him 🫡



Dhoni Impressed by Brevis Brevis not only displayed exceptional fielding but also partnered with Sam Curran for a crucial 78-run stand. Batting in the middle order, Brevis scored 32 runs off 26 balls. After the match, CSK captain MS Dhoni praised Brevis, stating that he provides impetus in the middle order. He is also a very good fielder, possesses power, and can hit good balls to the boundary. He brings good energy. I am happy with the way he is playing.