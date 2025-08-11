Dhoni's Amusing Response to IPL 2026 Fan Request

Although only a few months have passed since the conclusion of IPL (IPL) 2025, fans are already eagerly anticipating IPL 2026. IPL 2026 will be held from March to May next year. Fans are incredibly enthusiastic about the thrill of fast-paced cricket and enjoy it immensely every year.
While many players participate in the IPL, some enjoy immense fan following. MS Dhoni is one such player. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket six years ago, continues to play in the IPL. Under his captaincy, Chennai Super Kings – CSK have won the IPL five times. Although CSK disappointed their fans this year, they eagerly await seeing their favourite team and Dhoni play next year. However, a major question remains: will Dhoni play the next IPL season?
Dhoni recently attended a promotional event where many fans were present. Some fans loudly requested Dhoni to play in IPL 2026. In response to this request, Captain Cool gave a humorous reply. Dhoni said, “Who will take care of my knee pain? ” This response elicited laughter from everyone at the event.
It is noteworthy that Dhoni has not officially announced his retirement from the IPL. When asked about playing next year's IPL, Dhoni typically states that he will make a decision after considering the time available and his fitness. Dhoni is currently 44 years old and remains fit. Having already retired from international cricket, his cricket workload is not excessive. The IPL is also a tournament lasting approximately two months, which doesn't require year-round practice from Dhoni. Therefore, there is hope that Dhoni might play next year's IPL.