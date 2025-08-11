Dhoni's Amusing Response to IPL 2026 Fan Request

It is noteworthy that Dhoni has not officially announced his retirement from the IPL. When asked about playing next year's IPL, Dhoni typically states that he will make a decision after considering the time available and his fitness. Dhoni is currently 44 years old and remains fit. Having already retired from international cricket, his cricket workload is not excessive. The IPL is also a tournament lasting approximately two months, which doesn't require year-round practice from Dhoni. Therefore, there is hope that Dhoni might play next year's IPL.