Dhoni's Heartbreak: CSK Eliminated from IPL 2025 After Loss to PBKS

Seven balls matter a lot in close matches – Dhoni MS Dhoni said, “I think for the first time in batting, we put a decent score on the board. But was it the right score? I think it was a little short. I think we could have scored a few more runs. The partnership between Brevis and Sam was excellent. We didn’t play the last four balls well, and four batsmen got out in the second last over. Those seven balls matter a lot in close matches. Along with that, I think we need to catch our catches.”
Remarks on Sam Curran Dhoni praised Sam Curran, saying, “He’s a fighter (Curran). We all know that. Whenever he comes in, he wants to contribute. Unfortunately, so far, whenever we tried to give him a chance, he found it a bit difficult due to the slow wickets. But today’s wicket was the best on our home ground in this tournament. That’s why I felt we needed 15 more runs.”
Dhoni praised Brevis Regarding Dewald Brevis, he said, “He provides momentum in the middle order. He’s also a very good fielder, he has power, and he can hit good balls to the boundary. He brings good energy. I’m happy with the way he’s playing. He can be an asset for us in the future.”