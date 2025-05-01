scriptDhoni's Heartbreak: CSK Eliminated from IPL 2025 After Loss to PBKS | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
IPL 2025
Cricket News

Dhoni's Heartbreak: CSK Eliminated from IPL 2025 After Loss to PBKS

CSK vs PBKS Highlights: A thrilling encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings took place on Wednesday at Chepauk in IPL 2025. Punjab Kings emerged victorious, winning the match by four wickets. This defeat eliminates CSK from the tournament.

BharatMay 01, 2025 / 09:20 am

Patrika Desk

MS Dhoni
CSK vs PBKS Highlights: The elimination round has begun in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have become the first team to be eliminated from the tournament. CSK were defeated by Punjab Kings by four wickets on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai. This is CSK’s eighth loss in ten matches this season. The pain of elimination from IPL 2025 was clearly visible on captain MS Dhoni’s face after this defeat. After the match, he pointed out the team’s shortcomings and also praised some players.

Seven balls matter a lot in close matches – Dhoni

MS Dhoni said, “I think for the first time in batting, we put a decent score on the board. But was it the right score? I think it was a little short. I think we could have scored a few more runs. The partnership between Brevis and Sam was excellent. We didn’t play the last four balls well, and four batsmen got out in the second last over. Those seven balls matter a lot in close matches. Along with that, I think we need to catch our catches.”

Remarks on Sam Curran

Dhoni praised Sam Curran, saying, “He’s a fighter (Curran). We all know that. Whenever he comes in, he wants to contribute. Unfortunately, so far, whenever we tried to give him a chance, he found it a bit difficult due to the slow wickets. But today’s wicket was the best on our home ground in this tournament. That’s why I felt we needed 15 more runs.”

Dhoni praised Brevis

Regarding Dewald Brevis, he said, “He provides momentum in the middle order. He’s also a very good fielder, he has power, and he can hit good balls to the boundary. He brings good energy. I’m happy with the way he’s playing. He can be an asset for us in the future.”

News / Sports / Cricket News / Dhoni's Heartbreak: CSK Eliminated from IPL 2025 After Loss to PBKS

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bhopal Love Jihad: Investigation Reveals Videos of Victims Were to be Sold on Porn Sites

National News

Bhopal Love Jihad: Investigation Reveals Videos of Victims Were to be Sold on Porn Sites

in 4 hours

Modi Government to Conduct Caste Census: Opposition Claims Victory

National News

Modi Government to Conduct Caste Census: Opposition Claims Victory

10 hours ago

Jaipur: Police Apprehend Over 100 Bangladeshi Nationals

Special

Jaipur: Police Apprehend Over 100 Bangladeshi Nationals

in 5 hours

Dewald Brevis's Superman Catch Steals the Show

Cricket News

Dewald Brevis's Superman Catch Steals the Show

in 5 hours

Latest Cricket News

Sanju Samson's Injury: Will He Play Against Mumbai Today? Coach Rahul Dravid Provides Update

Cricket News

Sanju Samson's Injury: Will He Play Against Mumbai Today? Coach Rahul Dravid Provides Update

in 5 hours

Dhoni's Heartbreak: CSK Eliminated from IPL 2025 After Loss to PBKS

Cricket News

Dhoni's Heartbreak: CSK Eliminated from IPL 2025 After Loss to PBKS

in 5 hours

Dewald Brevis's Superman Catch Steals the Show

Cricket News

Dewald Brevis's Superman Catch Steals the Show

in 5 hours

RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals Face Do-or-Die Clash Against Mumbai Indians

Cricket News

RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals Face Do-or-Die Clash Against Mumbai Indians

12 hours ago

Trending Sports News

IPL 2025 Points Table Shake-up: PBKS Nears Playoffs, CSK Eliminated

क्रिकेट

IPL 2025 Points Table Shake-up: PBKS Nears Playoffs, CSK Eliminated

in 5 hours

Sanju Samson's Injury: Will He Play Against Mumbai Today? Coach Rahul Dravid Provides Update

क्रिकेट

Sanju Samson's Injury: Will He Play Against Mumbai Today? Coach Rahul Dravid Provides Update

in 5 hours

Dhoni's Heartbreak: CSK Eliminated from IPL 2025 After Loss to PBKS

क्रिकेट

Dhoni's Heartbreak: CSK Eliminated from IPL 2025 After Loss to PBKS

in 5 hours

Dewald Brevis's Superman Catch Steals the Show

क्रिकेट

Dewald Brevis's Superman Catch Steals the Show

in 5 hours

RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals Face Do-or-Die Clash Against Mumbai Indians

क्रिकेट

RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals Face Do-or-Die Clash Against Mumbai Indians

12 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.