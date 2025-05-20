scriptDhoni's IPL Retirement: Former World Cup Winning Teammate's Big Statement | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Dhoni's IPL Retirement: Former World Cup Winning Teammate's Big Statement

MS Dhoni’s teammate, former Indian fast bowler and hero of the 2007 T20 World Cup, Joginder Sharma believes it’s time for Dhoni to move on from the IPL.

BharatMay 20, 2025 / 10:50 am

Patrika Desk

MS Dhoni Retirement

सीएसके के कप्‍तान एमएस धोनी। (फोटो सोर्स: @/ChennaiIPL)

MS Dhoni’s IPL Retirement: After Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury ruled him out of IPL 2025, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy fell to the most experienced MS Dhoni. The league stage of this season is now in its final stages, and CSK is faring poorly under Dhoni’s captaincy, having won only three out of twelve matches. This has once again raised the question of MS Dhoni’s retirement from the IPL. Former Indian fast bowler and hero of the 2007 T20 World Cup, Joginder Sharma, believes it’s time for MS Dhoni to step away from the IPL. He stated that while Dhoni is still sharp on the field, the CSK icon hasn’t been the same since his knee surgery.

Joginder Sharma Says: Time to Rest

Speaking to ANI after CSK’s disappointing performance in IPL 2025, Joginder Sharma said that considering Mahi’s fitness level, he should play to prove his fitness, but he believes it’s time for him to rest. It’s worth noting that the five-time champion CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs. This is only the third time in their 16-year history that they have missed the playoffs.

Dhoni Breaks Silence on Retirement

Speculation about Dhoni’s retirement intensified last month after his family’s presence in Chepauk and his lower batting order position. However, Dhoni himself stated that no decision has been made yet. After a win against KKR, he said, “After this IPL, I will have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can handle this pressure. Nothing is decided yet.”

CSK’s Statement

Sources within CSK reportedly believe that Dhoni could play in IPL 2026 as well, given his importance in addressing the franchise’s shortcomings. His presence in the dressing room remains significant, and he continues to draw large crowds to venues. Despite his contributions this season, fans have come out in large numbers in support of MS Dhoni.

Fleming Also Raised Fitness Concerns

Dhoni’s alertness behind the stumps and his finishing ability still shine, but head coach Stephen Fleming acknowledged that Dhoni cannot bat at full strength for 10 overs. The coming months, following his knee surgery and with advancing age, will be crucial in determining whether the IPL has seen its most iconic leader for the final time.

