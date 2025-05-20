Dhoni's IPL Retirement: Former World Cup Winning Teammate's Big Statement

Joginder Sharma Says: Time to Rest Speaking to ANI after CSK’s disappointing performance in IPL 2025, Joginder Sharma said that considering Mahi’s fitness level, he should play to prove his fitness, but he believes it’s time for him to rest. It’s worth noting that the five-time champion CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs. This is only the third time in their 16-year history that they have missed the playoffs.

Dhoni Breaks Silence on Retirement Speculation about Dhoni’s retirement intensified last month after his family’s presence in Chepauk and his lower batting order position. However, Dhoni himself stated that no decision has been made yet. After a win against KKR, he said, “After this IPL, I will have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can handle this pressure. Nothing is decided yet.”

CSK’s Statement Sources within CSK reportedly believe that Dhoni could play in IPL 2026 as well, given his importance in addressing the franchise’s shortcomings. His presence in the dressing room remains significant, and he continues to draw large crowds to venues. Despite his contributions this season, fans have come out in large numbers in support of MS Dhoni.