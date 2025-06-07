Dhruv Jurel's Three Consecutive Fifties Raise Selection Concerns for India

Where Does Jurel Fit In? In the first unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury, Dhruv Jurel scored 94 runs in the first innings and an unbeaten 53 in the second. He then scored 52 runs in the first innings of the second practice Test. This suggests he should be included in the first Test against England, but ironically, there is simply no place for him in the team. If he is to be included, who would he replace? This is the biggest question.

Difficult to Secure a Place in the Top Seven For the first Test against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul could open the innings. Then, the third and fourth positions are likely to be occupied by Karun Nair and Shubman Gill. Following this, the team’s vice-captain, Rishabh Pant, will bat at number five, followed by star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at number six, and finally either Nitish Kumar Reddy or Shardul Thakur at number seven.