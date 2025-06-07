scriptDhruv Jurel's Three Consecutive Fifties Raise Selection Concerns for India | Latest News | Patrika News
Dhruv Jurel's Three Consecutive Fifties Raise Selection Concerns for India

Dhruv Jurel’s Third Consecutive Fifty: Before the India vs England Test series, India A is playing a practice match against England Lions. In this match, wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel has put in a stellar performance, smashing three consecutive fifties and increasing the tension amongst the Team India selectors.

BharatJun 07, 2025 / 01:31 pm

Patrika Desk

Dhruv Jurel's 3rd Consecutive Fifty

Dhruv Jurel’s 3rd Consecutive Fifty (Image Courtesy: IANS)

Dhruv Jurel’s 3rd Consecutive Fifty: A five-match Test series between India and England is scheduled to commence on 20 June. Prior to this, practice matches are being played between India A and England Lions. India’s wicketkeeper-batsman, Dhruv Jurel, has showcased an exceptional performance, scoring half-centuries in three consecutive innings. Jurel’s hat-trick of fifties has increased the dilemmas for the Indian team management. Simultaneously, the demand to give Jurel a chance in the Test series against England has intensified. Now, the question remains whether the team management will give him an opportunity or if, like in Australia, this series too will see him remain on the bench.

Where Does Jurel Fit In?

In the first unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury, Dhruv Jurel scored 94 runs in the first innings and an unbeaten 53 in the second. He then scored 52 runs in the first innings of the second practice Test. This suggests he should be included in the first Test against England, but ironically, there is simply no place for him in the team. If he is to be included, who would he replace? This is the biggest question.

Difficult to Secure a Place in the Top Seven

For the first Test against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul could open the innings. Then, the third and fourth positions are likely to be occupied by Karun Nair and Shubman Gill. Following this, the team’s vice-captain, Rishabh Pant, will bat at number five, followed by star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at number six, and finally either Nitish Kumar Reddy or Shardul Thakur at number seven.

How Jurel Could Get a Chance

Thus, it is difficult for Dhruv Jurel to secure a place in the top seven. However, the team management could drop an all-rounder or a bowler to accommodate Jurel, although this possibility is quite slim.

