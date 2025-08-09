9 August 2025,

Saturday

ECB Bans Agent of Three Pakistani Cricket Stars, Including Naseem Shah

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has banned the agent of Pakistani star cricketers Naseem Shah, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Saeed Ajmal following allegations of corruption. Let's delve into the details of this case.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 09, 2025

Pakistani Cricketer Agent Banned
Image: IANS

Pakistani Cricketer Agent Banned: Pakistan cricket is once again in the headlines due to controversy. Just days after young batsman Haider Ali came under criminal investigation in the UK, another scandal has erupted. This time, it involves agents, the strongest link in the game. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has banned the agent of Pakistani star cricketers Naseem Shah, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Saeed Ajmal following allegations of corruption.

County Cricket Player Selection Influenced

According to a report by Telecom Asia Sport, registered agent Moghees Ahmad, who represents star cricketers like former captain Misbah-ul-Haq (मिस्बाह-उल-हक), former spinner Saeed Ajmal (सईद अजमल), and current fast bowler Naseem Shah (नसीम शाह), has been banned by the ECB on corruption charges. A disciplinary tribunal found Ahmad guilty of attempting to influence player selection in county cricket through financial inducements.

Corruption Case and ECB Action

Ahmad, the owner of the International Cricketers Association, was accused of offering a corrupt proposal to a county team's head coach. The ECB revealed this in an official statement. Ahmad has been found guilty of making corrupt contact with a county team coach, proposing an arrangement where the coach would receive a share of his commission in exchange for the selection of certain players he represented in franchise leagues.

Minimum 30-Month Ban

The ECB stated that the accredited coach immediately reported the incident, triggering the investigation. Ahmad was temporarily suspended in March. The tribunal previously handed him a five-year suspension; a minimum of 30 months must be served, with the remainder conditional upon good behaviour.

Secured Deals for Ajmal and Naseem Shah

Moghees Ahmad was no stranger to county cricket negotiations, having previously secured deals for Saeed Ajmal and Naseem Shah, and also being involved in promotional events and endorsements. However, in recent years, his name has been linked to several controversies involving unethical practices.

Published on:

09 Aug 2025 01:33 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / ECB Bans Agent of Three Pakistani Cricket Stars, Including Naseem Shah
