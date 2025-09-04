ED summons Shikhar Dhawan in illegal betting app probe

The ED will question cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case related to a betting app called 1xBet. It is believed that Dhawan was associated with this app through some advertisements. The ED wants to ascertain the nature of his association with the app. It is known that the ED is investigating several cases of illegal betting apps accused of defrauding investors of crores of rupees and large-scale tax evasion.