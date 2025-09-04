Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

ED summons Shikhar Dhawan in illegal betting app probe

Shikhar Dhawan has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. The ED has summoned him in connection with an illegal betting app case linked to money laundering.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

Shikhar Dhawan Reaches ED Office

Shikhar Dhawan Appears at ED Office: Following former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina, former opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has also come under the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) scanner. The ED has summoned Dhawan for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an illegal betting app. Dhawan arrived at the ED office around 11 am on Thursday, 4 September. The ED has previously questioned several cricketers and others in this case. When Suresh Raina was summoned by the ED, his statement was recorded over approximately eight hours.

Case Linked to Betting App 1xBet

The ED will question cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case related to a betting app called 1xBet. It is believed that Dhawan was associated with this app through some advertisements. The ED wants to ascertain the nature of his association with the app. It is known that the ED is investigating several cases of illegal betting apps accused of defrauding investors of crores of rupees and large-scale tax evasion.

Suresh Raina Questioned on the Same Matter

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate also questioned former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina about his connection with the app, his earnings from promotions, and the communication channels between the two parties. His statement was recorded after the questioning. Following this, the ED also questioned representatives from Google and Meta in this case.

Real-Money Online Gaming Apps Now Illegal in India

Recently, the central government passed a law banning real-money online gaming to prevent the promotion of such apps. Following this law, such online gaming apps have become illegal. Because of this, the BCCI has also terminated its contract with the Dream11 app. The BCCI is now looking for a new sponsor.

Updated on:

04 Sept 2025 12:24 pm

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 12:23 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / ED summons Shikhar Dhawan in illegal betting app probe
