ENG vs IND: Gill's Hopes Dashed After Lords Test Defeat; Captain Admits Room for Improvement

The captain admitted that India could have played better in the last hour of the fourth day and at the start of the fifth. “Yesterday, the last two wickets fell quickly, and this morning England bowled with a brilliant plan. If we'd had a 50-run partnership at the top of the order, things could have been easier.” He also said that the series score (1-2) doesn't tell the whole story. “We've played some brilliant cricket, and I think the next match will be even more exciting.”