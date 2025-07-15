15 July 2025,

Tuesday

Cricket News

ENG vs IND: Gill's Hopes Dashed After Lords Test Defeat; Captain Admits Room for Improvement

The captain admitted that India could have played better in the final hour of the fourth day and at the beginning of the fifth day.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

Shubman Gill with team India Players
Shubman Gill's poor captaincy and the bowlers’ average performance were the main reasons for the defeat. (Photo - ESPNcricinfo)

Lords Test 2025, IND vs ENG: The final day of the third Test between India and England at Lord's was filled with excitement. The Indian team lost by 22 runs, but it was a spectacular contest for cricket fans. The match had everything a cricket fan could want, except a win for Team India. Chasing a target of 193 runs, India were bowled out for 170. After the match, the Indian captain stated his pride in the team's hard work over five days and the intense final session.

Confidence in Achieving the Target

The captain said, “I was fully confident that we would achieve the target. We had depth in our batting, but England consistently adopted an aggressive approach. Our plan was for two or three 50-run partnerships at the top of the order, but we couldn't manage that. England played better than us.” He further added that as long as one batsman (Ravindra Jadeja) was at the crease, hope remained. “The target wasn't too big. If we'd had one 50-60 run partnership, we could have come back into the match.”

Captain's Confidence in Jadeja's Innings

He said, “Jadeja is an experienced player. I didn't want to give him any special message. He was batting brilliantly with the lower-order batsmen. Our strategy was for him to spend as much time at the crease as possible.” The captain also explained that on the fourth day, India had thought it crucial to take a lead of 80-100 runs, as chasing 150-200 runs on this pitch on the fifth day wouldn't be easy.

The captain admitted that India could have played better in the last hour of the fourth day and at the start of the fifth. “Yesterday, the last two wickets fell quickly, and this morning England bowled with a brilliant plan. If we'd had a 50-run partnership at the top of the order, things could have been easier.” He also said that the series score (1-2) doesn't tell the whole story. “We've played some brilliant cricket, and I think the next match will be even more exciting.”

When questioned about Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the next Test, the captain smiled and said, “You'll find out about that soon.” India will now try to make a comeback in the Manchester Test (July 20), and fans hope that Jadeja and the entire team will put this defeat behind them and deliver a strong performance.

