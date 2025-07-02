England Opt to Bowl First After Winning Toss in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

England has made no changes to their playing XI from the previous match, while India has fielded a team with three changes at Edgbaston. Jasprit Bumrah is not playing, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar have been given opportunities in this match. The Indian team has never won a Test match in Birmingham. Under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, the Indian team is trailing 0-1 in the five-match Test series.

Both Teams: India (Playing XI) — Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. England (Playing XI) — Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (Captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.