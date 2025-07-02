scriptEngland Opt to Bowl First After Winning Toss in IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

England Opt to Bowl First After Winning Toss in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: England won the toss and opted to bowl first against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

BharatJul 02, 2025 / 03:51 pm

Patrika Desk

TEAM INDIA

TEAM INDIA (Photo Credit- BCCI)

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: The second match of the five-match Test series between India and England is being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. On Wednesday, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Shubman Gill is captaining the Indian team, while Ben Stokes is leading England.
England has made no changes to their playing XI from the previous match, while India has fielded a team with three changes at Edgbaston. Jasprit Bumrah is not playing, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar have been given opportunities in this match. The Indian team has never won a Test match in Birmingham. Under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, the Indian team is trailing 0-1 in the five-match Test series.
Both Teams:

India (Playing XI) — Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

England (Playing XI) — Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (Captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

