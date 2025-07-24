England Reacts to Pant Injury: Liam Dawson Doubts His Participation in Match

England reacts to Rishabh Pant Injury: India suffered a major blow on the first day of the Manchester Test with Rishabh Pant sustaining an injury. The Indian team has so far only stated that Pant was taken to hospital for a scan. The severity of his injury may be known before the second day's play.
Speaking at the post-match press conference, England's bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson stated, "I don't think he (Rishabh Pant) will be playing in this match anymore."
In the Manchester Test, vice-captain Rishabh Pant appeared comfortable at the crease. In his characteristic style, he attempted a reverse scoop shot against fast bowler Chris Woakes. However, he only managed a slight inside edge of the bat, and the ball hit his right leg directly. Pant immediately stumbled. Although he avoided being LBW, the injury forced him to leave the field.
Speaking at the post-match press conference on behalf of India, Sai Sudarshan stated that Pant was in considerable pain and had gone for a scan. He added, "We will know overnight, maybe we'll get information tomorrow. Obviously, if he's out, it will be a big miss because he was batting very well. If he doesn't return, we will miss a batsman."
The England camp also seemed aware of the severity of the injury. Bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson, returning to Test cricket in this match, said in the press conference, "Hopefully, it won't be too serious, but I don't think he'll be playing in this match anymore." This means India will be a batsman short, which is certainly a significant advantage for the home team.