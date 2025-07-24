24 July 2025,

Thursday

England Reacts to Pant Injury: Liam Dawson Doubts His Participation in Match

England's reaction to Rishabh Pant's injury: Liam Dawson, the bowling all-rounder who addressed the press conference on behalf of England, stated, "I don't think he (Rishabh Pant) will be participating in this match anymore."

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

England reacts on Rishabh Pant Injury
England reacts to Rishabh Pant injury: Medical team rushes to field after Pant gets injured (Photo source: IANS)

England reacts to Rishabh Pant Injury: India suffered a major blow on the first day of the Manchester Test with Rishabh Pant sustaining an injury. The Indian team has so far only stated that Pant was taken to hospital for a scan. The severity of his injury may be known before the second day's play.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, England's bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson stated, "I don't think he (Rishabh Pant) will be playing in this match anymore."

Reverse Scoop Shot Attempt Proves Costly

In the Manchester Test, vice-captain Rishabh Pant appeared comfortable at the crease. In his characteristic style, he attempted a reverse scoop shot against fast bowler Chris Woakes. However, he only managed a slight inside edge of the bat, and the ball hit his right leg directly. Pant immediately stumbled. Although he avoided being LBW, the injury forced him to leave the field.

Sai Sudarshan Provides Update

Speaking at the post-match press conference on behalf of India, Sai Sudarshan stated that Pant was in considerable pain and had gone for a scan. He added, "We will know overnight, maybe we'll get information tomorrow. Obviously, if he's out, it will be a big miss because he was batting very well. If he doesn't return, we will miss a batsman."

England Cautious, but Acknowledges Pant's Unlikely Return

The England camp also seemed aware of the severity of the injury. Bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson, returning to Test cricket in this match, said in the press conference, "Hopefully, it won't be too serious, but I don't think he'll be playing in this match anymore." This means India will be a batsman short, which is certainly a significant advantage for the home team.

Related Topics

India vs England Test Series 2025

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 11:53 am

Cricket News / England Reacts to Pant Injury: Liam Dawson Doubts His Participation in Match
