Even UAE leaves Pakistan embarrassed, shameful records created

Saim Ayub's shameful record: Pakistan secured their place in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 with a 41-run victory over UAE in their final group match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Batting first, Pakistan managed a somewhat underwhelming 146/9 in their allotted 20 overs. However, their bowlers once again salvaged the situation, securing a win. While Pakistan defeated a relatively weaker team like UAE, they did so with considerable difficulty. In this match, opening batsman Saim Ayub set two embarrassing records.
UAE won the toss and opted to bowl. Pakistan's innings got off to a disastrous start. Saim Ayub's poor form continued, and he was once again dismissed for a duck. This duck also marked two ignominious records for him.
Following this, Sahibzada Farhan also departed after scoring only 5 runs. Both openers were back in the pavilion with the score at 9. Then, Fakhar Zaman and captain Salman Ali put on a 61-run partnership for the third wicket. However, the fall of wickets continued thereafter. If Shaheen Afridi hadn't played an unbeaten knock of 29 runs off 14 balls, Pakistan would have been bowled out much earlier.
3 – Andre Fletcher (2009)
3 – Mohammad Hafeez (2012)
3 – Saim Ayub (2025)*
10 – Umar Akmal (79 innings)
8 – Shahid Afridi (90 innings)
8 – Saim Ayub (44 innings)*