Even UAE leaves Pakistan embarrassed, shameful records created

Saim Ayub's Disgraceful Record: Although Pakistan's team, dreaming of winning the Asia Cup 2025 title, has reached the Super-4 stage, its performance in this tournament has been utterly dismal. They barely managed a win against a team like UAE. Furthermore, opener Saim Ayub has set two shameful records.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Saim Ayub shameful record
Saim Ayub’s shameful record: Pakistani opener Saim Ayub (Photo Source: X/@Cricketracker)

Saim Ayub's shameful record: Pakistan secured their place in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 with a 41-run victory over UAE in their final group match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Batting first, Pakistan managed a somewhat underwhelming 146/9 in their allotted 20 overs. However, their bowlers once again salvaged the situation, securing a win. While Pakistan defeated a relatively weaker team like UAE, they did so with considerable difficulty. In this match, opening batsman Saim Ayub set two embarrassing records.

Saim Ayub's poor form continues

UAE won the toss and opted to bowl. Pakistan's innings got off to a disastrous start. Saim Ayub's poor form continued, and he was once again dismissed for a duck. This duck also marked two ignominious records for him.

Following this, Sahibzada Farhan also departed after scoring only 5 runs. Both openers were back in the pavilion with the score at 9. Then, Fakhar Zaman and captain Salman Ali put on a 61-run partnership for the third wicket. However, the fall of wickets continued thereafter. If Shaheen Afridi hadn't played an unbeaten knock of 29 runs off 14 balls, Pakistan would have been bowled out much earlier.

Most consecutive ducks as an opener in T20Is

3 – Andre Fletcher (2009)
3 – Mohammad Hafeez (2012)
3 – Saim Ayub (2025)*

Most ducks for Pakistan in T20Is

10 – Umar Akmal (79 innings)
8 – Shahid Afridi (90 innings)
8 – Saim Ayub (44 innings)*

Asia Cup 2025

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 11:31 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Even UAE leaves Pakistan embarrassed, shameful records created
