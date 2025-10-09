Explosive Australian batsman ready for comeback against India, to return in T20 series

Australia cricket team. (Photo Source: IANS)
Australia and India will play a five-match T20 series. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has not been selected for the first two matches, but this star player could make a comeback in the remaining three matches. The first T20 match between India and Australia will be played on October 29 in Canberra. Australia has announced its team for the first two T20 matches.
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has expressed confidence that he will return for the remaining matches of the T20 series between India and Australia. Giving an update on his recovery after wrist fracture surgery, he said that he is targeting a return in the last three matches of the T20 series against India, which begins on October 29.
He is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery last week and hopes it will speed up his return. Maxwell told reporters in Melbourne, "After the surgery, I expect to play in the last matches of the T20 series against India, provided I get fit in time. I had two options—either miss the series entirely and avoid surgery, or undergo surgery and keep a slight chance open. I chose the surgery option so that I could be ready before the Big Bash League (BBL) and fully recover my body."
Cricket Australia (CA) has announced its squad for all three matches of the ODI series against India and the first two matches of the T20 series. Mitchell Marsh will lead the Australian team in both formats. After three ODI matches between India and Australia, five T20 matches are to be played between October 29 and November 8 in Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane.
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has made a special mark with his brilliant performance in T20 international cricket. He has scored 2833 runs in 114 innings of 124 T20 matches for Australia. His highest score is 145 runs.
Maxwell has hit 240 fours and 148 sixes, including 12 half-centuries and 5 centuries. Maxwell has also proven his utility with his bowling. He has taken 49 wickets, with his best performance being 3 wickets for 10 runs.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending