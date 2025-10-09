Explosive Australian batsman ready for comeback against India, to return in T20 series

He is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery last week and hopes it will speed up his return. Maxwell told reporters in Melbourne, "After the surgery, I expect to play in the last matches of the T20 series against India, provided I get fit in time. I had two options—either miss the series entirely and avoid surgery, or undergo surgery and keep a slight chance open. I chose the surgery option so that I could be ready before the Big Bash League (BBL) and fully recover my body."