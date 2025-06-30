Faf du Plessis’s Stormy Century in MLC

Earlier this season, on June 20th, Faf du Plessis scored a century against San Francisco Unicorns, reaching 100 runs off 51 balls. He also achieved a century on July 8th, 2024, against Washington Freedom, scoring 100 runs from 58 balls.

In the Texas Super Kings vs MI New York match, Texas Super Kings, after losing the toss, batted first and scored 223 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs. They received an early setback in the second over with the loss of Samit Patel (3) when the score was just three runs.

From there, Faf du Plessis, playing a captain’s innings, partnered with Saiteja Mukkamalla for an 80-run second-wicket stand. Mukkamalla contributed 25 runs off 18 balls, including three fours. After Mukkamalla’s dismissal, Du Plessis added a further 57 runs with Marcus Stoinis, who scored 25 runs from 22 balls.

The team had lost three wickets at 140 runs. Faf du Plessis then shared an 81-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Donovan Ferreira. Ferreira played a whirlwind innings of 53 runs off just 20 balls, hitting five sixes and three fours, while Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 103. For MI New York, George Linde and Rushil Ugarukar took two wickets each.