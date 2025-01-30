scriptFan breaches security to meet Virat Kohli, paramilitary forces deployed amid huge crowd at Ranji Trophy match | Latest News | Patrika News
Fan breaches security to meet Virat Kohli, paramilitary forces deployed amid huge crowd at Ranji Trophy match

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Highlights: Virat Kohli has returned to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years. A huge crowd of fans has gathered at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, requiring the deployment of paramilitary forces to manage the throng.

Jan 30, 2025 / 01:56 pm

Virat Kohli
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Highlights: A Ranji Trophy 2024-25 group stage match between Delhi and Railways is underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket after 13 years has generated immense excitement among fans, leading to a massive crowd at the stadium hoping to catch a glimpse of him. Free entry has resulted in an overwhelming turnout; the stadium is packed to capacity, exceeding the DDCA’s security arrangements. Consequently, paramilitary forces have been deployed both inside and outside the ground.
Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first, meaning Kohli is currently fielding.

Fan Approaches Virat Kohli

An unusual incident occurred during the match when a fan breached security to approach Virat Kohli on the mid-off. The fan touched Kohli’s feet before being apprehended by security personnel and removed from the field. Paramilitary forces have been called in to prevent further such incidents. Over two hours into the match, the Arun Jaitley Stadium continues to see a steady influx of spectators. This information was shared via a tweet from the @mufaddal_vohra account.

Railways’ First Innings: 80/5

Having lost the toss and batted first, Railways reached 80/5 in 24 overs in the first session. Upendra Yadav is currently batting, while Karn Sharma is unbeaten on one run. For Delhi, Siddhant Sharma and Manni Grewal have taken two wickets each, and Navdeep Saini has one.

Railways Playing XI

Anchit Yadav, Vivek Singh, Suraj Ahuja (Captain), Upendra Yadav (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Saif, Bhargav Merai, Karn Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Himanshu Sangwan, Ayaan Chaudhary, Kunal Yadav.

Delhi Playing XI

Arpit Rana, Sanat Sangwan, Virat Kohli, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni (Captain), Pranav Rajvanshi (W), Sumit Mathur, Shivam Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Manni Grewal, Siddhant Sharma.

