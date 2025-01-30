Fan breaches security to meet Virat Kohli, paramilitary forces deployed amid huge crowd at Ranji Trophy match

Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first, meaning Kohli is currently fielding. Fan Approaches Virat Kohli An unusual incident occurred during the match when a fan breached security to approach Virat Kohli on the mid-off. The fan touched Kohli’s feet before being apprehended by security personnel and removed from the field. Paramilitary forces have been called in to prevent further such incidents. Over two hours into the match, the Arun Jaitley Stadium continues to see a steady influx of spectators. This information was shared via a tweet from the @mufaddal_vohra account.

A fan breached the field to touch Virat Kohli's feet. https://t.co/zOuH3gdmvz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 30, 2025 SCHOOL KIDS ARRIVED TO WATCH VIRAT KOHLI. (📸 Vipul Kashyap). pic.twitter.com/S8eDnbC7r6— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 30, 2025 Railways' First Innings: 80/5 Having lost the toss and batted first, Railways reached 80/5 in 24 overs in the first session. Upendra Yadav is currently batting, while Karn Sharma is unbeaten on one run. For Delhi, Siddhant Sharma and Manni Grewal have taken two wickets each, and Navdeep Saini has one.

Railways Playing XI Anchit Yadav, Vivek Singh, Suraj Ahuja (Captain), Upendra Yadav (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Saif, Bhargav Merai, Karn Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Himanshu Sangwan, Ayaan Chaudhary, Kunal Yadav.