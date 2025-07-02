Fastest Test Century for India: Not Pant, Kohli, or Sehwag

Interestingly, the top 5 fastest Test centuries by India were scored before the advent of T20. So let’s take a look at the five Indian batsmen who have scored the fastest centuries for India in Test cricket.

Mohammad Azharuddin – Century in 74 balls (1996, against South Africa) Former Indian captain and stylish batsman Mohammad Azharuddin scored a Test century in 74 balls. This is the fastest century ever scored by an Indian in Test cricket. In a Test match against South Africa played in Kolkata in December 1996, Azharuddin smashed a century in just 74 balls against legendary bowlers like Allan Donald, Lance Klusener, and Paul Adams. His innings of 109 runs in 77 balls showcased the power of Indian batting to the world.

Virender Sehwag – Century in 78 balls (2006, against West Indies) Former explosive batsman Virender Sehwag, known for dismantling bowlers across all three formats of cricket, scored the second-fastest Test century for India. Sehwag achieved this feat in 78 balls during a match against the West Indies in St Lucia in June 2006. Sehwag’s 180-run innings not only propelled India to a strong position but also highlighted his aggressive style in Test cricket. Sehwag’s inclusion in this list is no surprise, as he was one of the first batsmen to play Test cricket like T20.

Shikhar Dhawan – Century in 85 balls (2013, against Australia) Shikhar Dhawan created history in his Test debut. In a Test match against Australia played in Mohali in March 2013, Dhawan completed a century in just 85 balls, a world record for the fastest century on Test debut. His innings of 187 runs in 174 balls included 33 fours and two sixes. This innings catapulted Dhawan to stardom overnight and ushered in a new era in Indian cricket.

Kapil Dev – Century in 86 balls (1982, against West Indies) Kapil Dev was one of the most aggressive batsmen of his time. In a Test match against the West Indies played in Port of Spain in January 1982, Kapil scored a century in 86 balls. This innings came at a time when the West Indies bowling attack was at its peak, including legendary bowlers like Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding. Kapil’s innings not only showcased the strength of Indian batting but also added a new dimension of aggression to Test cricket.