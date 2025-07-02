scriptFastest Test Century for India: Not Pant, Kohli, or Sehwag | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Cricket News

Fastest Test Century for India: Not Pant, Kohli, or Sehwag

Before the advent of T20 cricket, India saw its top 5 fastest Test centuries scored. Let’s take a look at the five Indian batsmen who have scored the fastest centuries for India in Test cricket.

BharatJul 02, 2025 / 10:18 am

Patrika Desk

Team india at Leeds Test (Photo-BCCI)

India’s record at Edgbaston has been extremely disappointing.
(Photo – BCCI)

Fastest Century By an Indian in Test Cricket: Test cricket is considered the most challenging format of the game. It is the most demanding format of cricket, where batsmen have to strike a balance between patience, technique, and aggression. Scoring a century in this format is a significant achievement in itself, but some Indians have smashed centuries at a strike rate of over 100, showcasing rapid batting in Test cricket.
Interestingly, the top 5 fastest Test centuries by India were scored before the advent of T20. So let’s take a look at the five Indian batsmen who have scored the fastest centuries for India in Test cricket.

Mohammad Azharuddin – Century in 74 balls (1996, against South Africa)

Former Indian captain and stylish batsman Mohammad Azharuddin scored a Test century in 74 balls. This is the fastest century ever scored by an Indian in Test cricket. In a Test match against South Africa played in Kolkata in December 1996, Azharuddin smashed a century in just 74 balls against legendary bowlers like Allan Donald, Lance Klusener, and Paul Adams. His innings of 109 runs in 77 balls showcased the power of Indian batting to the world.

Virender Sehwag – Century in 78 balls (2006, against West Indies)

Former explosive batsman Virender Sehwag, known for dismantling bowlers across all three formats of cricket, scored the second-fastest Test century for India. Sehwag achieved this feat in 78 balls during a match against the West Indies in St Lucia in June 2006. Sehwag’s 180-run innings not only propelled India to a strong position but also highlighted his aggressive style in Test cricket. Sehwag’s inclusion in this list is no surprise, as he was one of the first batsmen to play Test cricket like T20.

Shikhar Dhawan – Century in 85 balls (2013, against Australia)

Shikhar Dhawan created history in his Test debut. In a Test match against Australia played in Mohali in March 2013, Dhawan completed a century in just 85 balls, a world record for the fastest century on Test debut. His innings of 187 runs in 174 balls included 33 fours and two sixes. This innings catapulted Dhawan to stardom overnight and ushered in a new era in Indian cricket.

Kapil Dev – Century in 86 balls (1982, against West Indies)

Kapil Dev was one of the most aggressive batsmen of his time. In a Test match against the West Indies played in Port of Spain in January 1982, Kapil scored a century in 86 balls. This innings came at a time when the West Indies bowling attack was at its peak, including legendary bowlers like Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding. Kapil’s innings not only showcased the strength of Indian batting but also added a new dimension of aggression to Test cricket.

Hardik Pandya – Century in 86 balls (2018, against Sri Lanka)

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is jointly ranked fourth among Indian players to score a century in 86 balls in Test cricket. He achieved this feat against Sri Lanka in 2017, when batting at number seven, he played a blistering innings of 108 runs in 96 balls. This innings included 8 fours and 7 sixes.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Fastest Test Century for India: Not Pant, Kohli, or Sehwag

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

National News

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

in 3 hours

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Five Dead, Sixteen Missing After Multiple Flash Floods

National News

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Five Dead, Sixteen Missing After Multiple Flash Floods

in 3 hours

Madhya Pradesh Power Company Relaxes Selfie Attendance Rules for Field Officers

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Power Company Relaxes Selfie Attendance Rules for Field Officers

21 hours ago

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

18 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

India’s Bangladesh tour uncertain? Government approval pending

Cricket News

India’s Bangladesh tour uncertain? Government approval pending

17 hours ago

Faf du Plessis’s Stormy Century in MLC

Cricket News

Faf du Plessis’s Stormy Century in MLC

2 days ago

ICC may suspend US cricket board

Cricket News

ICC may suspend US cricket board

2 days ago

India's Modest Edgbaston Record: Just Once Past 400

Cricket News

India's Modest Edgbaston Record: Just Once Past 400

4 days ago

Trending Sports News

Fastest Test Century for India: Not Pant, Kohli, or Sehwag

क्रिकेट

Fastest Test Century for India: Not Pant, Kohli, or Sehwag

in 5 hours

Prayagraj's Reshma Patel Wins Gold at World Police and Fire Games

खेल

Prayagraj's Reshma Patel Wins Gold at World Police and Fire Games

13 hours ago

India’s Bangladesh tour uncertain? Government approval pending

क्रिकेट

India’s Bangladesh tour uncertain? Government approval pending

17 hours ago

Faf du Plessis’s Stormy Century in MLC

क्रिकेट

Faf du Plessis’s Stormy Century in MLC

2 days ago

ICC may suspend US cricket board

क्रिकेट

ICC may suspend US cricket board

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.