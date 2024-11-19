Fear of Kohli grips Australia: Legend reveals Virat’s weaknesses to Kangaroo bowlers

‘Virat Kohli is an LBW candidate’ Healy has a plan to tackle Virat Kohli. He thinks that Kohli has three weaknesses in his game and Australian fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood should focus on these weaknesses to get him out cheaply. Everyone knows that Kohli slashes at balls outside off-stump and Healy wants the Australian team to bowl wide to him.

Healy also said that when Kohli is not watching the ball and playing his shots, that’s when they can attack his front pad, not too far from the line, and get him LBW. Catch Kohli within 30 yards: Healy We saw that William O’Rourke dismissed Kohli with a short ball in Bengaluru. Healy believes Australia’s fast bowlers can do the same. He wants Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood to target Kohli’s shoulder, either forcing him into a mistake or getting him caught within 30 yards.

Healy said, “Keep the ball away from Virat Kohli, forcing him to come forward and play it. Then you can target his front pad, which has become more stable. I want him to play an uncontrolled hook or pull shot. In Perth, I’ll definitely place a short leg for him.”