Five Indian Players Selected for Asia Cup 2025 Will Not Travel to UAE: BCCI

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence in the UAE on 9 September. This tournament, co-hosted by India and the UAE, will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four. Group A comprises India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already announced the Indian squad. Suryakumar Yadav will captain Team India, with Shubman Gill as his deputy.