Five Indian Players Selected for Asia Cup 2025 Will Not Travel to UAE: BCCI

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence in the UAE on 9 September. This tournament, co-hosted by India and the UAE, will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four. Group A comprises India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already announced the Indian squad. Suryakumar Yadav will captain Team India, with Shubman Gill as his deputy.
While announcing the squad, chief selector Ajit Agarkar also named five reserve players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, and Prasidh Krishna. These players could replace any injured member of the main squad.
However, the BCCI has decided against sending these reserve players to the UAE with the main squad. A senior BCCI official, quoted by PTI, stated that the standby players will not travel with the main squad. They added that a reserve player will be sent to the UAE only if a replacement is required. The board made this decision to prioritise smaller travel groups.
The BCCI has instructed all players in the Asia Cup 2025 squad to arrive in Dubai by 4 September, allowing the team to conduct its first net session at the ICC Academy on 5 September. Team India will begin its Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE on 10 September, followed by a match against its arch-rival Pakistan on 14 September.