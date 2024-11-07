scriptFor the first time in Sri Lanka, this tournament will feature stars from around the world | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

For the first time in Sri Lanka, this tournament will feature stars from around the world

Sri Lanka’s annual cricket calendar has a new addition, the Lanka T10 Super League, which will feature top Sri Lankan players as well as international stars, young and emerging players.

New DelhiNov 07, 2024 / 11:10 am

Patrika Desk

Lanka T10 Super League: The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League will be played at the prestigious Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, one of Sri Lanka’s prime locations. All matches of the tournament will be played from December 12 to 22 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
Sri Lanka’s annual cricket calendar has a new addition, the Lanka T10 Super League, which will feature top Sri Lankan players as well as international stars, young and emerging players. Sri Lanka is already hosting the Lanka Premier League, a professional T20 league.
Six teams – Colombo Strikers, Galle Marvels, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, Jaffna Titans, Kandy Bolts, and Negombo Braves – will compete in this tournament. The Sri Lanka Cricket Board announced on Wednesday that each team will have a maximum of 17 players and a minimum of 15 players, including seven international players.
The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, one of Sri Lanka’s most beautiful locations, has hosted international matches in all formats since its inception in 2010. Three ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup matches, nine ICC T20 World Cup matches, and three One-Day Asia Cup matches have been held at this stadium.
This venue, which is the home of the Kandy Bolts, is also one of Sri Lanka Cricket’s four centres of excellence, which focuses on the development of the game. The T10 format is the newest and shortest format of the game, which has gained popularity around the world in recent years.

News / Sports / Cricket News / For the first time in Sri Lanka, this tournament will feature stars from around the world

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Latest Cricket News

Ricky Ponting’s Prediction, These Players Will Shine in Border Gavaskar Trophy

Cricket News

Ricky Ponting’s Prediction, These Players Will Shine in Border Gavaskar Trophy

in 4 hours

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: It will be difficult to find buyers for these 4 giant players

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: It will be difficult to find buyers for these 4 giant players

14 hours ago

Sunil Gavaskar Ask for a warm-up match before the Border Gavaskar Trophy

Cricket News

Sunil Gavaskar Ask for a warm-up match before the Border Gavaskar Trophy

2 days ago

Great news for Team India: Star player set to return to Ranji Trophy after injury

Cricket News

Great news for Team India: Star player set to return to Ranji Trophy after injury

3 days ago

Trending Sports News

IND vs SA 1st T20i Live Streaming: इंडिया-अफ्रीका की पहली भिड़ंत डरबन में, हॉटस्टार या Sony नहीं… भारत में यहां फ्री में देखें मुकाबला

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA 1st T20i Live Streaming: इंडिया-अफ्रीका की पहली भिड़ंत डरबन में, हॉटस्टार या Sony नहीं… भारत में यहां फ्री में देखें मुकाबला

in 4 hours

AUS vs IND: वह बहुत खतरनाक… BGT में इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी से खौफजदा ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान, पहले भी घर में कूटा था कंगारुओं को

क्रिकेट

AUS vs IND: वह बहुत खतरनाक… BGT में इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी से खौफजदा ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान, पहले भी घर में कूटा था कंगारुओं को

in 4 hours

WI vs ENG 3rd ODI: केसी-किंग के तूफानी शतकों की बदौलत विंडीज ने इंग्लैंड को 8 विकटों से रौंदा, 2-1 से जीती सीरीज

क्रिकेट

WI vs ENG 3rd ODI: केसी-किंग के तूफानी शतकों की बदौलत विंडीज ने इंग्लैंड को 8 विकटों से रौंदा, 2-1 से जीती सीरीज

in 3 hours

AUS A vs IND A: केएल राहुल और ईश्वरन हुए फेल, आखिर रोहित शर्मा की जगह कौन बनेगा पर्थ टेस्‍ट में यशस्वी का ओपनिंग पार्टनर

क्रिकेट

AUS A vs IND A: केएल राहुल और ईश्वरन हुए फेल, आखिर रोहित शर्मा की जगह कौन बनेगा पर्थ टेस्‍ट में यशस्वी का ओपनिंग पार्टनर

in 2 hours

ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचे ये दो स्टार भारतीय क्रिकेटर, ऋतुराज की कप्तानी में भारत-ए के लिए खेलेंगे मैच

क्रिकेट

ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचे ये दो स्टार भारतीय क्रिकेटर, ऋतुराज की कप्तानी में भारत-ए के लिए खेलेंगे मैच

8 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.