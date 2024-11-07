For the first time in Sri Lanka, this tournament will feature stars from around the world

Sri Lanka’s annual cricket calendar has a new addition, the Lanka T10 Super League, which will feature top Sri Lankan players as well as international stars, young and emerging players. Sri Lanka is already hosting the Lanka Premier League, a professional T20 league.

Six teams – Colombo Strikers, Galle Marvels, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, Jaffna Titans, Kandy Bolts, and Negombo Braves – will compete in this tournament. The Sri Lanka Cricket Board announced on Wednesday that each team will have a maximum of 17 players and a minimum of 15 players, including seven international players.

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, one of Sri Lanka’s most beautiful locations, has hosted international matches in all formats since its inception in 2010. Three ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup matches, nine ICC T20 World Cup matches, and three One-Day Asia Cup matches have been held at this stadium.

This venue, which is the home of the Kandy Bolts, is also one of Sri Lanka Cricket’s four centres of excellence, which focuses on the development of the game. The T10 format is the newest and shortest format of the game, which has gained popularity around the world in recent years.