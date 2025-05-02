Foreign Players Unhappy with KKR Head Coach's Strict Approach

Reports suggest that Chandrakant Pandit disapproves of his players socialising or dining with players from opposing teams. He has reportedly instructed some foreign players not to share a dining table with any opposition players.

A Heated Argument with a Foreign Player According to a report by Revsports, a heated argument occurred between Chandrakant Pandit and a foreign player over this issue. The situation escalated when the foreign player decided to have dinner with a teammate from his national team, currently playing for another IPL franchise. The coach objected, despite the fact that the player was dining with a teammate from his national team.

‘Hitman’ – The Coach’s New Nickname Chandrakant Pandit has earned the nickname ‘Hitman’ within the team due to his disciplined nature. His strict coaching style is well-known in Indian domestic cricket, but this strictness is reportedly causing friction among the international stars playing in the T20 franchise cricket. According to a source, “These players have already played cricket all over the world; they don’t need to be instructed on everything, be it attire, behaviour or daily routine.”