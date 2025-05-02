scriptForeign Players Unhappy with KKR Head Coach's Strict Approach | Latest News | Patrika News
Foreign Players Unhappy with KKR Head Coach's Strict Approach

In IPL 2025, KKR’s coach Chandrakant Pandit’s strict coaching style is reportedly causing discomfort among foreign players. He has reportedly given strict instructions to some foreign players not to share a dining table with any opposing players.

BharatMay 02, 2025 / 09:55 am

Patrika Desk

Chandrakant Pandit, KKR, IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been a rollercoaster ride for the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Several key players have underperformed, making a playoff berth increasingly challenging. Meanwhile, a media report claims that the team’s foreign players are unhappy with head coach Chandrakant Pandit’s strict approach.
Reports suggest that Chandrakant Pandit disapproves of his players socialising or dining with players from opposing teams. He has reportedly instructed some foreign players not to share a dining table with any opposition players.

A Heated Argument with a Foreign Player

According to a report by Revsports, a heated argument occurred between Chandrakant Pandit and a foreign player over this issue. The situation escalated when the foreign player decided to have dinner with a teammate from his national team, currently playing for another IPL franchise. The coach objected, despite the fact that the player was dining with a teammate from his national team.

‘Hitman’ – The Coach’s New Nickname

Chandrakant Pandit has earned the nickname ‘Hitman’ within the team due to his disciplined nature. His strict coaching style is well-known in Indian domestic cricket, but this strictness is reportedly causing friction among the international stars playing in the T20 franchise cricket. According to a source, “These players have already played cricket all over the world; they don’t need to be instructed on everything, be it attire, behaviour or daily routine.”

Poor Team Performance Exacerbates Strictness

KKR’s performance this season has been underwhelming. The team has won only 4 out of 10 matches, lost 5, and one match was abandoned due to rain. This poor performance has reportedly frustrated Chandrakant Pandit, leading to an increase in his strictness.

