Former 38-year-old cricketer diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer after giving birth

Susie Wilson Rowe diagnosed with stage 4 cancer: Former England cricketer Susie Wilson Rowe, 38, is battling stage 4 cancer. She herself has shared her painful story. She found out about this deadly disease when she was about to give birth to her child. Susie said that she struggled with pain for many months, and as soon as stage 4 lung cancer was detected, her world turned upside down. After this discovery, she gathered herself and gave birth to her son, but her condition is not good now. She mentioned that this is a rare form of cancer called Exon 20, which has also spread to her spine and lymph nodes.