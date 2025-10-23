Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Former 38-year-old cricketer diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer after giving birth

Susie Wilson Rowe diagnosed with stage 4 cancer: England's 38-year-old former cricketer Susie Wilson Rowe has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She discovered this life-threatening illness during her pregnancy. Although she has given birth to her son, Susie's condition is now reported to be quite serious.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Susie Wilson Rowe diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Representative image (Photo Credit - IANS)

Susie Wilson Rowe diagnosed with stage 4 cancer: Former England cricketer Susie Wilson Rowe, 38, is battling stage 4 cancer. She herself has shared her painful story. She found out about this deadly disease when she was about to give birth to her child. Susie said that she struggled with pain for many months, and as soon as stage 4 lung cancer was detected, her world turned upside down. After this discovery, she gathered herself and gave birth to her son, but her condition is not good now. She mentioned that this is a rare form of cancer called Exon 20, which has also spread to her spine and lymph nodes.

Played ODIs and T20s for England

It is worth noting that Rowe has played one One Day International and 22 T20 International matches for England. Besides playing for England, she regularly played cricket for the domestic team Kent. Wilson Rowe was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after suffering unbearable pain in her ribs and scapula for several months. Initially, doctors attributed the pain to a muscle strain, but after investigations, a tumour was detected in her left lung.

'I wanted to share my painful story'

Rowe, who played in the first season of The Hundred for London Spirit, is currently undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy. She has shared her painful story with everyone, which also led to a rather short cricket career. Wilson Rowe stated, "I wanted to share my painful story to encourage others to listen to their bodies and to seek answers when something doesn't feel right, because early detection can make a significant difference."

This statement was issued by Kent

Meanwhile, her domestic team, Kent, issued a statement saying that Susie has contributed greatly to cricket as a player, coach, and mentor. She is inspiring countless people with her strength, kindness, and relentless effort. It is noteworthy that Susie and Jennifer Wilson's son, Jack, was born in March 2025. Jennifer is a three-time Olympic hockey player.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 09:01 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Former 38-year-old cricketer diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer after giving birth

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Adelaide Weather Report: Will Rain Spoil the Party in Adelaide Like Perth? Know the Weather Forecast

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Weather Report
Cricket News

Rohit Sharma poised to make history in Adelaide ODI, needs just two runs for major record

Rohit Sharma ODI Record
Cricket News

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Pitch Report

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Pitch Report
Cricket News

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Indian team receive a grand welcome in Adelaide for the second ODI

India vs Australia 2nd ODI
Cricket News

India A squad announced for red-ball series against South Africa A, captain Rishabh Pant to make comeback

India A squad announced
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.