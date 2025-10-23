Former 38-year-old cricketer diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer after giving birth

Representative image (Photo Credit - IANS)
Susie Wilson Rowe diagnosed with stage 4 cancer: Former England cricketer Susie Wilson Rowe, 38, is battling stage 4 cancer. She herself has shared her painful story. She found out about this deadly disease when she was about to give birth to her child. Susie said that she struggled with pain for many months, and as soon as stage 4 lung cancer was detected, her world turned upside down. After this discovery, she gathered herself and gave birth to her son, but her condition is not good now. She mentioned that this is a rare form of cancer called Exon 20, which has also spread to her spine and lymph nodes.
It is worth noting that Rowe has played one One Day International and 22 T20 International matches for England. Besides playing for England, she regularly played cricket for the domestic team Kent. Wilson Rowe was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after suffering unbearable pain in her ribs and scapula for several months. Initially, doctors attributed the pain to a muscle strain, but after investigations, a tumour was detected in her left lung.
Rowe, who played in the first season of The Hundred for London Spirit, is currently undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy. She has shared her painful story with everyone, which also led to a rather short cricket career. Wilson Rowe stated, "I wanted to share my painful story to encourage others to listen to their bodies and to seek answers when something doesn't feel right, because early detection can make a significant difference."
Meanwhile, her domestic team, Kent, issued a statement saying that Susie has contributed greatly to cricket as a player, coach, and mentor. She is inspiring countless people with her strength, kindness, and relentless effort. It is noteworthy that Susie and Jennifer Wilson's son, Jack, was born in March 2025. Jennifer is a three-time Olympic hockey player.
