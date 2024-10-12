scriptFormer cricketer Ajay Jadeja becomes the heir of the Jamnagar royal family | Latest News | Patrika News
Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja becomes the heir of the Jamnagar royal family

The royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat, has made a historic decision by appointing former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja as their heir. This announcement was made by Jam Saheb Shatrushalya Singh Ji himself.

Oct 12, 2024

Patrika Desk

Ajay Jadeja
Jamnagar (Gujarat) royal family has made a historic decision by appointing former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja as their heir. Jam Saheb Shatrushalya Singh Ji himself has announced his successor. The 53-year-old Ajay Jadeja, who has played 196 One-Day Internationals and 15 Test matches for the country, is a descendant of the royal family. Ajay Jadeja was born in 1971 in the Jamnagar royal family, which was known as Navanagar back then. Ajay Jadeja’s father, Daulat Singh Ji Jadeja, is the cousin brother of Shatrushalya Singh Ji, who made this historic announcement through a letter on Friday night.

Jam Saheb Wrote in the letter

According to a TOI report, the letter states that on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I have resolved my dilemma by appointing Ajay Jadeja as my successor, which he has accepted. I have full faith that he will prove to be a blessing for the people of Jamnagar and will serve them with complete dedication. I am grateful to him for this.

Jamnagar royal family’s special connection

It is worth noting that former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja’s relatives include great cricketers like Ranjitsinhji and Duleepsinhji. The Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy are organized in their names. Shatrushalya Singh Ji was also a first-class cricketer and the last person to hold the title of Maharaja of Navanagar. Ranjitsinhji Vibhaji Jadeja was the ruler of Navanagar from 1907 to 1933.

Why Ajay Jadeja was chosen as the heir

According to media reports, the current Jam Saheb Shatrushalya Singh Ji does not have any children. This is why he has chosen Ajay Jadeja as the heir of Jamnagar. Jam Saheb’s father, Digvijay Singh, ruled Jamnagar for 33 years. Meanwhile, Ajay Jadeja, who was part of the Indian cricket team from 1992 to 2000, has now become the heir of Jamnagar.

