Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja becomes the heir of the Jamnagar royal family

Jam Saheb Wrote in the letter According to a TOI report, the letter states that on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I have resolved my dilemma by appointing Ajay Jadeja as my successor, which he has accepted. I have full faith that he will prove to be a blessing for the people of Jamnagar and will serve them with complete dedication. I am grateful to him for this.

Jamnagar royal family’s special connection It is worth noting that former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja’s relatives include great cricketers like Ranjitsinhji and Duleepsinhji. The Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy are organized in their names. Shatrushalya Singh Ji was also a first-class cricketer and the last person to hold the title of Maharaja of Navanagar. Ranjitsinhji Vibhaji Jadeja was the ruler of Navanagar from 1907 to 1933.