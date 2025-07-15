Former Cricketer's Advice: Better Batting Training for Bowlers Could Have Averted India's Poor Performance

England has won the third match of the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy, defeating India by 22 runs and taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. Ravindra Jadeja fought valiantly until the end, but lacked support from the other end, resulting in India's defeat. This highlighted a significant issue, also raised by former cricketer Yograj Singh.
Commenting on the fifth day's play of the India-England Test match at Lord's, Yograj Singh stated, “All-rounders aren't born, they're made. I've repeatedly said that we need to encourage batting from our bowlers too. Why was all the pressure solely on Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings? When Nitish Reddy got out, he was immediately trolled. This is wrong.” He added that even India's lower-order batsmen have the potential to win matches. He stressed the need for bowlers to practice their batting.
He further explained that if batsmen can be given practice, so can bowlers. No player is a natural all-rounder; a coach makes an all-rounder. If a bowler performs well, showing a little faith in them will enable India's bowlers to bat effectively as well.
He argued that if bowlers had practised batting, the pressure wouldn't have solely fallen on Jadeja. Yograj Singh emphasised that until all players are brought to a similar level of skill, matches in such tight situations cannot be won. The former cricketer stated that calling bowlers 'tailenders' is inappropriate; they are crucial team members. The third Test between the Indian and English cricket teams was played at Lord's in London, where the home team dominated on the fifth day, leading to India's 22-run defeat.