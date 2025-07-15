Former Cricketer's Advice: Better Batting Training for Bowlers Could Have Averted India's Poor Performance

Commenting on the fifth day's play of the India-England Test match at Lord's, Yograj Singh stated, “All-rounders aren't born, they're made. I've repeatedly said that we need to encourage batting from our bowlers too. Why was all the pressure solely on Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings? When Nitish Reddy got out, he was immediately trolled. This is wrong.” He added that even India's lower-order batsmen have the potential to win matches. He stressed the need for bowlers to practice their batting.