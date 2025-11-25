Former pacer slams selectors as Devdutt Padikkal misses ODI spot

Devdutt Padikkal snub: Since Gautam Gambhir became the head coach and Ajit Agarkar the chief selector, there have been constant changes in the team, and some players who have performed well in domestic cricket are not getting opportunities. Amidst this, former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh has strongly criticised the selectors for excluding Devdutt Padikkal from the ODI series against South Africa, despite his stellar performance in List A cricket. The Karnataka batsman has not been included in the 15-member squad for the three-match series starting November 30. Padikkal has performed exceptionally well in the 50-over format in domestic cricket.