Former World Cup-winning West Indies star Bernard Julien dies aged 75

Bernard Julien Passes Away: Amidst the India vs West Indies Test series, a sad piece of news has emerged. Former West Indies all-rounder and World Cup winner Bernard Julien has breathed his last at the age of 75. He passed away in the town of Valsayn in North Trinidad. He was one of the most important members of the West Indies team that won the World Cup title in 1975. Julien was a brilliant performer for the West Indies during the first ODI World Cup in 1975. He took four wickets against Sri Lanka in the group stage of the tournament and four wickets against South Africa in the semi-final. He also played a crucial innings with the bat against Australia in the final match of the competition.