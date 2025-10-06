Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Former World Cup-winning West Indies star Bernard Julien dies aged 75

Bernard Julien Passes Away: Amidst the India vs West Indies Test series, former West Indies World Cup-winning player Bernard Julien has breathed his last at the age of 75. His demise has sent a wave of grief through the cricket fraternity.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

Bernard Julien Passes Away

Bernard Julien Passes Away: Former West Indies team all-rounder and World Cup winner, Bernard Julien. (Photo source: X/@windiescricket)

Bernard Julien Passes Away: Amidst the India vs West Indies Test series, a sad piece of news has emerged. Former West Indies all-rounder and World Cup winner Bernard Julien has breathed his last at the age of 75. He passed away in the town of Valsayn in North Trinidad. He was one of the most important members of the West Indies team that won the World Cup title in 1975. Julien was a brilliant performer for the West Indies during the first ODI World Cup in 1975. He took four wickets against Sri Lanka in the group stage of the tournament and four wickets against South Africa in the semi-final. He also played a crucial innings with the bat against Australia in the final match of the competition.

A Short, But Brilliant Career

Bernard Julien played 24 Test matches and 12 One Day Internationals for the West Indies. He scored 866 runs and took 50 wickets in 24 Test matches. In the 12 One Day Internationals he represented the team in, he registered 86 runs and 18 wickets to his name.

Following the sad news of Bernard Julien's passing, Cricket West Indies President Kishore Shalo spoke openly about the tragic news. He expressed his condolences to Julien's loved ones and offered his support during this difficult time. In a statement released by Cricket West Indies, Shalo said, "As we honour Bernard Julien, we also understand the importance of introspection and inclusion. It is time for us to look at that chapter of our history not through the lens of exclusion, but through the lens of understanding."

He further added, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Bernard Julien. His passing reminds us that a life dedicated to purpose never truly leaves us. Cricket West Indies stands with your family in this hour of grief, and we hope Bernard knew that the cricket family he helped to shape valued and loved him. He would have found peace in knowing that his contribution will always be immortalised."

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 02:43 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Former World Cup-winning West Indies star Bernard Julien dies aged 75

