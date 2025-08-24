From Mainpuri to Global Stardom: Poonam Yadav's Unconventional Cricket Journey

Cricketer Birthday Special: It has been extremely difficult for women in Indian society to advance in any field. For women to come forward in the field of sports is even more challenging. However, circumstances are gradually changing, and women are getting a chance to come forward in the field of sports and make a name for themselves. Even before, those players who showed their strong willpower against their family and society progressed. Poonam Yadav is one such name, a prominent cricketer in the Indian women's cricket team.