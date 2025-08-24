From Mainpuri to Global Stardom: Poonam Yadav's Unconventional Cricket Journey

Cricketer Birthday Special: It has been extremely difficult for women in Indian society to advance in any field. For women to come forward in the field of sports is even more challenging. However, circumstances are gradually changing, and women are getting a chance to come forward in the field of sports and make a name for themselves. Even before, those players who showed their strong willpower against their family and society progressed. Poonam Yadav is one such name, a prominent cricketer in the Indian women's cricket team.
Poonam Yadav was born on 24 August 1991 in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. Poonam was interested in cricket from childhood and wanted to achieve something big in this game. She started playing cricket at the age of nine. However, due to social pressure, her father advised her to quit cricket. Poonam did not relent, and finally, her father had to give permission. For better preparation, Poonam moved from Mainpuri to Agra and started practicing at the Eklavya Sports Stadium.
In 2013, she made her debut for the Indian women's team. Poonam is a leg spinner. Between 2013 and 2022, Poonam took 3 wickets in 1 Test, 80 wickets in 58 ODIs, and 98 wickets in 72 T20s. Poonam has played for Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League and Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. Poonam has played the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup and the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup for India. Poonam Yadav broke Jhulan Goswami's record for the most wickets in T20s in 2018.
For her outstanding performance in cricket, Poonam Yadav was awarded the Arjuna Award by the then President Ram Nath Kovind on 29 August 2019.