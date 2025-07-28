28 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Gambhir, Stokes Differ on Injury Replacements After Manchester Test

Gautam Gambhir and Ben Stokes Clash Over Injury Replacements: Rishabh Pant's injury during the Manchester Test has sparked a new debate. India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and England's captain, Ben Stokes, have engaged in a heated disagreement over the issue. Gambhir has voiced his support for replacing injured players, presenting a reasoned argument. Conversely, Stokes has dismissed the idea as ridiculous.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

Gautam Gambhir and Ben Stokes on Injury Replacement
Gautam Gambhir and Ben Stokes on Injury Replacement: Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and England captain Ben Stokes. (Photo source: IANS)

Gautam Gambhir and Ben Stokes on Injury Replacement: A heated debate has ensued between India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, and England captain Ben Stokes regarding the replacement of injured players. Should a team be allowed to substitute a player during a Test match if they sustain a serious injury? This issue has brought Gambhir and Stokes into direct conflict. Indeed, while batting on the first day of the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant fractured his toe. Pant, despite the injury, battled on, adding 17 runs the next day to complete his half-century. However, his innings ended there, with Dhruv Jurel stepping in as a substitute wicketkeeper for the remainder of the match.

‘I am completely in favour’ - Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir strongly supported a rule allowing teams to bring in a replacement player in such circumstances, to prevent the match from becoming an uneven contest of ten versus eleven. After the match, Gambhir stated, “I am completely in favour. If the umpire and match referee see and feel that the injury is serious, then I think it is very necessary.”

‘Nothing wrong with it’

He added that it is crucial to have a rule where you can choose a replacement, that is, if the injury is clearly visible. “There is nothing wrong with it, especially in a series like this where the last three Test matches have been quite closely fought. Imagine how unfortunate it would have been for us if we had to play with 10 players against 11.”

Stokes issues a warning

Stokes, however, expressed his disagreement, warning that such a rule could open the door to misuse and manipulation. Currently, replacements are only permitted in the event of a concussion or a player contracting COVID-19 during the match. Stokes commented, “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that there’s even a conversation about injury replacements.”

‘If you put me in an MRI scanner…’

He continued, “I think there would be so many loopholes for teams to exploit. You pick your 11 players for a match; injuries are part of the game. I completely understand concussion replacements, player welfare, player safety. But I think the conversation around injury replacements should stop, because if you put me in an MRI scanner, I could get someone else on the field straight away.”

Share the news:

Related Topics

India vs England Test Series 2025

Published on:

28 Jul 2025 11:46 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Gambhir, Stokes Differ on Injury Replacements After Manchester Test
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.