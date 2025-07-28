Gambhir, Stokes Differ on Injury Replacements After Manchester Test

Gautam Gambhir and Ben Stokes on Injury Replacement: A heated debate has ensued between India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, and England captain Ben Stokes regarding the replacement of injured players. Should a team be allowed to substitute a player during a Test match if they sustain a serious injury? This issue has brought Gambhir and Stokes into direct conflict. Indeed, while batting on the first day of the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant fractured his toe. Pant, despite the injury, battled on, adding 17 runs the next day to complete his half-century. However, his innings ended there, with Dhruv Jurel stepping in as a substitute wicketkeeper for the remainder of the match.