Gambhir, Stokes Differ on Injury Replacements After Manchester Test

Gautam Gambhir and Ben Stokes on Injury Replacement: A heated debate has ensued between India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, and England captain Ben Stokes regarding the replacement of injured players. Should a team be allowed to substitute a player during a Test match if they sustain a serious injury? This issue has brought Gambhir and Stokes into direct conflict. Indeed, while batting on the first day of the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant fractured his toe. Pant, despite the injury, battled on, adding 17 runs the next day to complete his half-century. However, his innings ended there, with Dhruv Jurel stepping in as a substitute wicketkeeper for the remainder of the match.
Gautam Gambhir strongly supported a rule allowing teams to bring in a replacement player in such circumstances, to prevent the match from becoming an uneven contest of ten versus eleven. After the match, Gambhir stated, “I am completely in favour. If the umpire and match referee see and feel that the injury is serious, then I think it is very necessary.”
He added that it is crucial to have a rule where you can choose a replacement, that is, if the injury is clearly visible. “There is nothing wrong with it, especially in a series like this where the last three Test matches have been quite closely fought. Imagine how unfortunate it would have been for us if we had to play with 10 players against 11.”
Stokes, however, expressed his disagreement, warning that such a rule could open the door to misuse and manipulation. Currently, replacements are only permitted in the event of a concussion or a player contracting COVID-19 during the match. Stokes commented, “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that there’s even a conversation about injury replacements.”
He continued, “I think there would be so many loopholes for teams to exploit. You pick your 11 players for a match; injuries are part of the game. I completely understand concussion replacements, player welfare, player safety. But I think the conversation around injury replacements should stop, because if you put me in an MRI scanner, I could get someone else on the field straight away.”