Gautam Gambhir responds to Shashi Tharoor, reacts to ‘unlimited authority’ debate

Gautam Gambhir on Shashi Tharoor’s Remark: Since Gautam Gambhir took over as the coach of the Indian team, there has been considerable discussion about the team's performance and selections. Gambhir's coaching approach and the team's standard remain subjects of debate. Several veterans and fans have criticised coach Gambhir for his methods. However, prominent Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commented on Gambhir's work, stating that after PM Narendra Modi, Gambhir is the person with the most difficult job. Following his statement, Gambhir also responded on social media.