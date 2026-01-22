22 January 2026,

Thursday

Gautam Gambhir responds to Shashi Tharoor, reacts to ‘unlimited authority’ debate

Gautam Gambhir has responded to Shashi Tharoor's 'Unlimited Authority' statement. Gambhir is facing several questions regarding his role as coach of the Indian team, but after Tharoor's words, Gambhir expressed his gratitude.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

gautam gambhir reacts to shashi tharoor unlimited authority statement

Gautam Gambhir and Shashi Tharoor (Photo: X@/ShashiTharoor)

Gautam Gambhir on Shashi Tharoor’s Remark: Since Gautam Gambhir took over as the coach of the Indian team, there has been considerable discussion about the team's performance and selections. Gambhir's coaching approach and the team's standard remain subjects of debate. Several veterans and fans have criticised coach Gambhir for his methods. However, prominent Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commented on Gambhir's work, stating that after PM Narendra Modi, Gambhir is the person with the most difficult job. Following his statement, Gambhir also responded on social media.

Gautam Gambhir's Response

Shashi Tharoor recently praised Gautam Gambhir on the social media platform 'X', calling him the person with the most challenging responsibility in the country after the Prime Minister. Tharoor referred to the ongoing debate about the coach's 'unlimited authority' and said that Gambhir is working calmly under immense pressure.

Responding to Shashi Tharoor's statement, Gautam Gambhir posted on 'X', thanking him and clearly stating that truth and logic will prevail with time. Gambhir also mentioned that until then, he is enjoying working with the best players in the country.

Met in Nagpur

Shashi Tharoor expressed his respect for former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir after meeting him in Nagpur. The meeting took place before the first match of the five-match T20 series against New Zealand, which was scheduled to be played at the new VCA Stadium on Wednesday. During this time, Tharoor acknowledged that leading the Indian team comes with pressure.

The Indian team is currently playing a T20 series against New Zealand. This series is considered very important in terms of preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026. India started the series with a win, boosting the confidence of the coach and the team management. Gambhir faces constant criticism, but his balanced approach has increased the team's confidence.

