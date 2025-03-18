Gautam Gambhir to mentor youth in Raipur training camp

This will be the first time a head coach of the Indian cricket team will hold a training camp in Chhattisgarh. The state has recently witnessed a surge in enthusiasm for cricket, especially after the success of the International Masters League held in Raipur, where India Masters defeated West Indies Masters by six wickets to win the International Masters League (IML) 2025 title. This title clash revived the magic of cricket’s golden era. Led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, India Masters delivered a stellar all-round performance to beat Brian Lara’s West Indies Masters and claim the title at the SVNS International Stadium.

When will the training be held in Raipur? With Gautam Gambhir’s involvement, young cricketers in the region now have a golden opportunity to learn from one of the greats of the game. Aspiring participants must attend trials at the Emerging Cricket Ground in Avanti Vihar, Raipur, on March 22nd and 23rd. Selected players will then participate in the special training camp in April and May.

The training camp fee is ₹12,500 for players over 16 years of age and ₹9,000 for those under 16. Participants will receive a Gautam Gambhir-signed cricket kit (T-shirt and cap), nutritious snacks and hydration, future scholarship opportunities, transportation services, and direct mentoring sessions with Gautam Gambhir.